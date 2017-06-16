10 Summer Skincare Staples For Beautiful, Flawless Skin

Is it safe to say that the rain and stormy weather is behind us? We really hope so! In the spirit of wishful thinking, we’re jumping into the summer frame of mind this week by featuring some of our favorite products and tips that will keep your skin healthy during the season of sunburns.

If you can’t tan it, fake it

If you insist on having a bronzed summer glow but don’t have the time to lay out in the sun—or want to avoid the damaging effects of the sun—what do you do? Fake it! There is nothing we love more than a good spray tan. As you know, we pretty much live for them, but you have to be careful who you trust to spray you. Our preferred airbrush tanning specialist is Amanda Noel of Goldie Spray Tan. She will come to your home with a privacy tent and all of her best products, but if you don’t want her in-home services, you can make an appointment at her studio. We’ve trusted Amanda and her airbrush tanning solution for more than six years now and would never look back.

Exfoliate

You should already be exfoliating both your face and body throughout the year, however it is particularly important during the summer to rid your body of dead skin—leaving it fresh and ready to soak in the sun and create an even tan. Our favorite exfoliant is the GLAMGLOWYOUTHMUD™ Tinglexfoliate Treatment, which can be purchased at your nearest Sephora. After exfoliating make sure to cover your body from head to toe with sunscreen if you’re going out.

Sunscreen for you

With so many sunscreens on the market, it’s hard to find a sunscreen that works best for you and your skin. We always recommend you speak with a dermatologist if you’re planning on spending a lot of time in the sun, since they know your skin best! In past posts, we have spotlighted our personal favorite sunscreen by Neutrogena. We can always trust Neutrogena because it’s a skincare company at its core, so it knows how to keep your skin healthy, vibrant and protected with lightweight creams and serums. The Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is perfect for the face because it provides effective sun protection without the threat of breakouts.

For sun protection on the rest of your body, we recommend Neutrogena’s Wet Skin Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30. Our summer vacations are usually spent around the pool or on the beach, and this sunscreen is designed to be applied to wet skin for direct sun protection.

Sunscreen for the kids

Treating kids’ skin is a lot different than treating adult skin like ours. That being said, we have polled our trusted mom bloggers to find out the sun protection products they will be using on their kids this summer. Honest mineral sunscreen spf 50+ provides sun protection that is formulated for babies and children and their sensitive skin, but more importantly it blocks them from harsh sun rays.

Serious sunscreen makeup

Not only does the Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+ from IT Cosmetics give you full coverage AND match your skin tone, it serves as the ultimate sun protection product as an SPF 50+ broad-spectrum sunscreen. It’s light enough for you to wear every day without having to reapply. Another perk? It’s infused with an advanced anti-aging serum! Complete with peptides, niacin, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamins A, B, C and E, this is the end all be all to foundations, CC creams and summer skincare.

Spray your scalp

It sounds kind of weird, but your scalp is something that is often overlooked when it comes to skin protection. Offer your locks some shade by spraying Sugargoop’s 100% Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 onto your exposed part.

Eye know you look tired

The Neocutis Lumiere eye cream protects the most delicate skin you have: the skin around your eyes. This eye cream in particular is perfect when applied in the morning or the evening before bed because it’s fast absorbing, non-greasy and blends easily into the skin.

Making Headway

Leading fashion designers know firsthand how important sun protection is, so they have recently implemented sun protective hats into their collections. Coolibar Sun Hats provide a fashionable alternative to protecting your scalp and face this summer. These hats are made for movement, water and travel, so you can easily pack the hats up and go! Every Coolibar Hat blocks 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays.

Sunspots

As we grow older, sunspots are something we have to start worrying about. Clinique’s Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector is one of our favorite products to cover dark spots or circles (also known as melasma) that appear around your forehead, cheeks and upper lip—sometimes caused by sun exposure. This clinical-strength serum provides a bright and even skin tone. It can repair the appearance of dark spots and blemish marks in four weeks.

Protecting your skin this summer is one of the most important things you can do for yourself, so make sure to cover up and reapply!

Want to know what the ladies of LLScene are up to on the daily? Visit www.ll-scene.com.