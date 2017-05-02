summer specials

Sweet and Savory Summer Specials for Francophiles

Enjoy bright colors, flavors of summer macarons

Paneterie macarons

If you’ve never enjoyed a fresh macaron, please remedy that soon. It’s a wonderful sensation: a little crunchy, a little sweet, a jolt of flavor and then it’s gone too quickly. They are as wonderful as they look!

At Paneterie in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach, and at Patrick Leze Palm Beach, the summer macarons started appearing this week (pictured). There’s strawberry, piña colada, and lime/basil and they are $2.25 each throughout the summer. They are worth the trip.

Paneterie: 16950 N. Jog Road, Delray Beach; 205 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; Patrick Leze Palm Beach: 229 Sunrise Ave., Palm Beach

Chez l’Epicier summer specials

Screen Shot 2017-05-02 at 11.21.48 AM

Speaking of French cuisine (macarons – see above item!), the Palm Beach French country restaurant Chez l’Epicier is offering summer specials through Oct. 30. We love that definition of summer dates! On Wednesdays, the flatbreads and pizzas are $15 each, and include toppings such as shrimp or chicken with pesto, mozzarella, pear and goat cheese, and four more.

On Thursdays, a personal fave of mine, the all-you-can-eat mussels and fries are offered, with five sauces available. Plus early diners save 50 percent on entrees from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a prix-fixe three-course menu is offered for $34 per person. A cornucopia of eating options. Closed Sundays and Mondays during summer.

228 S. County Road, Palm Beach; 561/508-7030

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
