Take Advantage of the Weather and Go Moonlight Paddleboarding

Go moon bathing for a change

Island Water Sports in Deerfield Beach is offering stand-up full moon paddle tours. The 3.5-mile scenic route takes paddlers along the multimillion dollar homes on the Intracoastal, just in time for sunset.

Upcoming dates for the full moon paddles are in February (on the 10 and 11) and each month through December. The tours, which are considered easy paddles but require some endurance, start at 5:30 p.m. from Island Water Sports at 1985 NE 2nd Street, where people joining the tour will be carpooled to the launch.

Registration is limited. The cost is $30 a person, which includes a board rental and a tour guide. Those who bring their own boards, paddles and life vests pay $10. Those who have their own boards should also bring a whistle and white flashlight, but can rent those from Island Water Sports, if needed.

The paddle takes about 1.5 hours.

For more information, go to Island Camps’ website, email info@islandcamps.com or call 954/427-4929.

