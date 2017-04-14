Taste of the Nation and Wine Gala Benefit Charities

Palm Beach Taste of the Nation returns to Kravis

One of Palm Beach County’s largest food charity events of the year is Taste of the Nation, which benefits No Kid Hungry—and 100 percent of the profits here go to the charity, which is unusual. It’s April 20 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost is $125 per person, and VIP tickets are $200, which include early entry at 6 p.m., access to a private lounge area with tastings and select bubbly and wine.

Co-chef chairs are Lindsay Autry, Clay Conley, Zach Bell and Tip Lipman, and that means this will be a terrific event. There will be more than 50 food/drink participants from Palm Beach and Martin counties, including artisan beer and craft cocktails. Wine will be curated by Master Sommelier Virginia Philip. In addition to the eating and drinking, a live auction brings culinary prizes (like a Grand BBQ for up to 50 people at your house) and an “Instant Wine Cellar,” where you can buy a key that could open the door to more than 100 wines from $15-$50 each. Buy tickets at nokidhungry.org.

Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

American Charity Wine Gala discount

For 10 years the American Fine Wine competition, which focuses only on wines produced in the U.S., has been judged in South Florida. The Invitational & Gala on April 29 is the celebration of the competition, and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. features a huge dinner, accompanied by the wines that won the competition this year. The charity benefiting is the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. Tickets are $300 per person (use code WineClubMember at checkout for $50 off!), and the gala is at the Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA), 1855 Griffin Road, Dania Beach.

Buy tickets at eventbrite.com

