Two New Seafood-Centered Restaurants to Drive South For

Going Naked Crab with Chef Ralph in Fort Lauderdale

Along with his other two restaurants, Naked Taco (Miami Beach) and Naked Lunch (Wynwood), TV celebrity chef Ralph Pagano (pictured) has just opened Naked Crab at the B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale to make it a dining threesome.

After a recent renovation, B Ocean Resort (1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/564-1000) has a prime spot in the old Yankee Clipper building. Pagano is focusing on presenting a “dressed-up crab and seafood house,” along with prime steaks for the surf and turf crowd. Pagano includes dishes such as crab dip, sushi, pasta, filet mignon, whole fresh fish and an intriguing dish called the Key Party. At $59 that includes one pound of large Florida stone crab claws, blackened snapper topped with crab and cracked conch. Oh boy! Open daily, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Escape to the sea with new Lightkeepers at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Another addition to dining options that frame the best of South Florida, the new Lightkeepers restaurant and bar that opened March 1 promises the level of quality expected at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

The dining areas promise Atlantic Ocean or pool views from almost every table, and Executive Chef Raul A. Del Pozo puts locally sourced ingredients on the menu. He’s using cheeses from Winter Park, beef from Ocoee, snapper from Key West, etc. There’s a raw bar with East and West Coast oysters, Key West shrimp, and dishes such as Florida Pompano, whole branzino, Palmetto Creek pork and more. The bar reflects Florida’s history in this venue named to honor lighthouse keepers of Cape Florida Lighthouse in Key Biscayne. You can try the El Farito (“the little lighthouse”) with St. Pete Gin, The Tequesta with mezcal, or local brews from Miami Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing and Inlet Brewing Company. Stick this on your list of “try next” Miami spots.

455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne; 305/365-4156