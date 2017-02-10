Dear Readers,

We love you. To celebrate our love for you, we are giving away a pair of Okeechobee Music Festival tickets to one lucky reader this Valentine’s Day.

Sincerely,

Boca Magazine

FREE TICKETS

We teamed up with OMF 17 and want you to have two ~FREE~ general admission tickets to this year’s fest. You and a friend (or a special friend, it is a Valentine’s Day giveaway!) will win a pair of tickets that include four performance days, camping, access to yoga workshops and speakers, plus early access to Aquachobee, Jungle 51 nighttime activities, and the craft, food and art area at ChobeeWobee.

How do I obtain such amazing tickets?

Good question! It’s easy. Just follow us on Facebook, and tag as many friends as you can in the comments on our Facebook post. A winner will be drawn randomly, but the more friends you tag, the more entries your name will have.

I won! Now what?

Wow congratulations! We will draw the name of the winning reader on Valentine’s Day, February 14. We will contact you and send you tickets electronically. You’ll have plenty of time to plan for the festival, which takes place on March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida.

One more thing!

The winner will also receive a free gift subscription to Boca Magazine! Spread the love!