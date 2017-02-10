Dear Readers,
We love you. To celebrate our love for you, we are giving away a pair of Okeechobee Music Festival tickets to one lucky reader this Valentine’s Day.
Sincerely,
Boca Magazine
FREE TICKETS
We teamed up with OMF 17 and want you to have two ~FREE~ general admission tickets to this year’s fest. You and a friend (or a special friend, it is a Valentine’s Day giveaway!) will win a pair of tickets that include four performance days, camping, access to yoga workshops and speakers, plus early access to Aquachobee, Jungle 51 nighttime activities, and the craft, food and art area at ChobeeWobee.
How do I obtain such amazing tickets?
Good question! It’s easy. Just follow us on Facebook, and tag as many friends as you can in the comments on our Facebook post. A winner will be drawn randomly, but the more friends you tag, the more entries your name will have.
I won! Now what?
Wow congratulations! We will draw the name of the winning reader on Valentine’s Day, February 14. We will contact you and send you tickets electronically. You’ll have plenty of time to plan for the festival, which takes place on March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida.
One more thing!
The winner will also receive a free gift subscription to Boca Magazine! Spread the love!
About Okeechobee Music Festival
The town of Okeechobee, Florida has a population of 5,621, according to the 2010 US Census. Last year, for four days, an additional 30,000 people inhabited the tiny central-Florida city.
They were in town for the first ever Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival. There was music of course, but also camping, yoga, non-profit partnerships and the mandatory free-spirited youth who comprised the crowds.
This year, OMF 17 is bringing back the sounds, sights and feels of the first with additional initiatives geared toward improving Okeechobee — like adding a local co-op farmer’s market; launching an arts project that local high school students will showcase at the festival; and creating a “Participation Row” where festival goers can interact with representatives from nearly a dozen local nonprofits.
Also look forward to an impressive set list, including the Kings of Leon, Usher & The Roots, Flume, Wiz Khalifa and Bassnectar. Your ears will be massaged with beautiful sounds and your eyes will absorb the neon and nature all weekend long.
To learn more about Okeechobee Music Festival 2017, visit okeechobeefest.com.
