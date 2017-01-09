The Week Ahead: Jan. 10-16

Old School Square shows off its poetic side, the Sharks and Jets hit the streets again, and film festival season unspools in Miami. Plus, Henry Rollins, Shirley Jones, the Sunshine Music Fest and more in your week ahead.

THURSDAY

What: Shirley Jones

Where: Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: $32-$47

Contact: 561/243-7922, oldschoolsquare.org

Triple-threat singer-actress-dancer Shirley Jones launched her career on Broadway, working with Rodgers & Hammerstein on “South Pacific.” A minor role, it suggested greatness to come, and by 1955 she made her film debut in “Oklahoma!,” which was followed a year later by “Carousel.” Charming, sonorous and deceptively wholesome, Jones would spend the next six decades in showbiz, acting in such iconic properties as “Elmer Gantry,” “The Music Man,” and of course, “The Partridge Family,” as the titular sitcom’s matriarch. But as her 2013 biography revealed, she was hardly as pure as many of her characters. She has written frankly about her wild love life and the men who shared it — topics that might just arise in this lecture from the 82-year-old star. After all, her Delray Beach appearance is subtitled “Confessions.”

What: Opening night of “See Rock City and Other Destinations”

Where: Evening Star Productions at Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $25 adults, $10 students

Contact: 561/447-8829, eveningstarproductions.org

Rock City, with its famous Lover’s Leap, is a roadside attraction on Georgia’s Lookout Mountain. But in this pop-rock musical from 2010, it’s also a place of the mind, one of a handful of tourist attractions — from the Alamo to Glacier Bay to Niagara Falls—where the show’s lonely wanderers make (and miss) connections. Warm-hearted and infectiously scored, “See Rock City” even contains an extraterrestrial subplot set in Roswell, N.M., so it has us at hello. The production runs through Jan. 29.

What: Henry Rollins

Where: The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $34.50-$49.50

Contact: 561/328-7481, thekelseytheater.com

Henry Rollins has come a long way since fronting the pioneering L.A. hardcore band Black Flag. For one, he doesn’t scream for a living anymore; he talks. A lot. In the ‘90s, the heavily tatted rock star reinvented himself as a spoken-word artist, crafting intricate monologues that conjured Spalding Gray and other masters of the form. In between his busy schedule — he trots the globe for research, deejays a beloved cult radio show in Santa Monica, pens a column for LA Weekly, and takes on occasional acting projects, like the recent feature “He Never Died” — Rollins manages to create a new 90 minutes of material every year or so. It often centers on his unorthodox life, music culture, world affairs and politics, delivered with a raconteur’s magnetism. This tour, part of a series of rescheduled Florida dates, will be his first series of revised performances since Donald Trump’s electoral victory. Methinks it’ll be one to remember.

What: Opening night of Miami Jewish Film Festival

Where: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 N.E. 188th St., Aventura

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: miamijewishfilmfestival.org

Next week’s Sundance Film Festival may be a three-hour plane trip away, but our own film festival season is kicking off this week, with the esteemed Miami Jewish Film Festival leading the way. Established in 1996, the festival’s attendance has grown from 4,000 in 2013 to 23,000 last year, on the strength of its powerful, diversified, community-centric programming. This uptick is evident in the 2017 lineup as well, which opens Thursday with “The Women’s Balcony,” a socially relevant satirical comedy about the clash between progressive and orthodox values that erupts when a synagogue’s balcony collapses. Other major titles include “Harmonia” (8 p.m. Friday), an award-winning adaptation of the Biblical story of Sarah, Hagar, Yitzhak and Ismael, but set among the players and conductor of a philharmonic orchestra; and “S is for Stanley” (7 p.m. Jan. 16), a comprehensive documentary about the life of Stanley Kubrick, directed by a close confidant. Check the festival’s website for the complete schedule, times and venues.

SATURDAY

What: Pink Martini

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $25-$100

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

Storm Large and China Forbes sound like the names of a pulp detective and his femme fatale, respectively, but these versatile vocalists are classier than such pursuits. They share microphone duties for Pink Martini, the self-described “little orchestra” founded in Oregon in 1994 to provide inclusive soundtracks for civic and political fundraisers. Ten albums later, Pink Martini is far more than background music for big givers: The 13-piece symphony performs music in 22 languages and traverses pop, jazz, lounge, Latin and classical genres.

What: Opening night of “West Side Story”

Where: The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $80

Contact: 561/995-2333, thewick.org

It’s Shakespeare taken to the streets in the epic musical that gave us “Maria,” “America” and “Somewhere.” Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ ageless masterwork, supported by majestic choreography by Jerome Robbins and a lavish, operatic score from Leonard Bernstein, constitutes an unparalleled dream team of virtuosi in their respective fields. No matter how many times you’ve seen it, “West Side Story” continues to change minds and pierce hearts.

SUNDAY

What: Sunshine Music Festival

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

When: Noon

Cost: $59.95

Contact: 561/393-7984, sunshinemusicfestival.com

Headlined as always by Tedeschi Trucks Band, this eclectic annual festival boasts its most eminent undercard yet, with legends in genres ranging from classic and psychedelic rock to R&B, Americana and bluegrass on the docket. Dave Mason (pictured), the mercurial Traffic guitarist and accomplished solo performer; Mavis Staples, the influential soul/gospel goddess from the Staple Singers musical family; Bruce Hornsby, the hard-touring frontman of The Range; and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute supergroup, are among the bands taking the stage in this live jukebox of sonic dexterity.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

What: Opening night of Palm Beach Poetry Festival

Where: Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

When: Begins at 5 p.m.

Cost: $12-$18 for individual events, $495-$895 for workshops

Contact: 561/868-2063, palmbeachpoetryfestival.org

If the poetry world has rock stars, Charles Simic would be one of them. An elder statesman of the form with a laureate title, a Pulitzer Prize and 36 collections on his résumé, the 78-year-old Serbian-American is proof positive that brevity is the soul of wit and much more: His vivid, introspective, surrealistic poems often consist of single paragraphs on subjects ranging from personal ads to his war-torn childhood in Yugoslavia. He’ll join nine more acclaimed poets at this 13th annual festival, which features workshops, readings, panel discussions, social events and more. Festivities begin Monday evening with a free High School Poetry Contest Winners Reading in the Crest Theatre. Be sure to stay up for the 9:30 p.m. slam at the Fieldhouse Jan. 21, featuring the fast-paced Mayhem performance poets. Check the festival’s website for the complete schedule.