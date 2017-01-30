Week Ahead Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Tuesday

Glasstress

The Boca Raton Museum of Art opens “Glasstress,” an exhibition of experimental glass works that is the brainchild of Adriano Berengo of Berengo Studios near Venice on the island of Murano. The exhibit contains 46 works by 33 artists from 23 countries and challenges the marginalization of glassworks as craft vs. an art with the ability to provide serious cultural commentary. We loved the panoptican-like surveillance camera chandelier “Glass Big Brother” by Chinese artist Song Dong. Photo gallery of the show.

Where: Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton.

When: opens today, through July 2.

Cost: $10-12.

Contact: 561/392-2500, bocamuseum.org

Wednesday

Delray String Quartet

The eclectic Delray String Quartet will be joined by special guest pianist Catherine Lan to perform César Franck’s “Piano Quintet in F Minor.” The quartet is known for its exploration of a variety of genres and time periods and its recording of Richard Danielpour, the Grammy Award-winning American composer. Tonight’s program includes Beethoven’s “String Quartet in F Major, op. 14, no. 1” and Walter Piston’s “String Quartet no. 1.”

Where: Bailey Hall, Broward College, A. Hugh Adams Central Campus at 3501 Davie Rd. in Davie.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $8-15.

Contact: 954/201-6884, www.baileyhall.org

Thursday

Princeton Triangle Club

A mythic cast of characters takes the stage in Princeton’s 125th anniversary show, from Icarus’ flight to Oedipus’ bedroom. The drama centers around a can-do baker from Greece’s smallest city-state who aspires to win the world’s first ever Olympics. Her sponsor is the Ruler of the Dead and she’s falling for Zeus’s athlete to boot. And, of course, it all ends with Triangle’s famous all-male kick-line.

Where: The Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 adults, $15 students.

Contact: 561/800-7441 or triangleshow.com.

Friday

FAU Theatre Lab

A gutsy mompreneur does her level best to keep the food truck running, the kids in check while raising them as ethical humans. She employs guns, grit and guile on the front lines of the War on Poverty in “Motherland,” a funny, raw play by Allison Gregory performed by professional resident FAU company, TheatreLab. It’s a nod to Berthold Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, a 20th century masterpiece.

Where: Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35, free parking garage II.

Contact: 561-297-6124 box office, www.fauevents.com

Saturday

Black History Month at the Norton

The museum celebrates Black History Month by showcasing stellar artwork by living black artists that became part of the Norton collection during the past year. Works on view include “Super Blue Omo,” a new painting by Nigerian born Njideka Akunyili Crosby; a series of photographs and a sculpture by Willie Cole; and a major painting by Mickalene Thomas.

An exhibition by Svenja Deininger was chosen for the RAW, recognition of art by women exhibit, which celebrates a living female artist working in painting or sculpture. In this sixth RAW solo exhibit, more than 20 pieces of Deininger’s work will be exhibited.

Where: Norton Museum of Art, 1451 S. Olive Ave. in West Palm Beach.

When: 7:30 p.m. The focus exhibition opens today and runs through March 5; open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.

Cost: free.

Contact: 561/832-5196 or www.norton.org

Sunday

Meridian Art Experience

Catch opening weekend at a new gallery, The Meridian Art Experience, in uber hip Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove. Geared for those of us who splurge on emerging artists in developing our collections. James Blumenfeld and Susan Romaine host emerging and mid-career artists, beginning with Delray resident and encaustic painter Janet Siegel. Her work is characterized by a unique luminosity as a result of suspending oil paint in beeswax, which illuminates layers of pigment and light on the painting’s surface. Blumenfeld and Romaine aim to make the middle art market approachable, affordable and experiential.

Where: 170 NE 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach.

When: noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday this week, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: free

Contact: 407-921-6931, or www.maefineart.com.