Your Week Ahead: Nov. 21 to 27

Gobble up one of the best Broadway musicals of the 21st century, a Miami festival featuring a legendary rapper, and one of 2017’s finest films during this culturally busy Thanksgiving week. Plus, Mizner Park’s tree lighting, “She Loves Me” at the Wick and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Steve McQueen: “End Credits”

Where: Perez Art Museum, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $12-$16

Contact: 305/375-3000, pamm.org

Steve McQueen—aka Hollywood’s other Steve McQueen—is a multi-hyphenate writer-director-producer whose filmography includes socially conscious and politically charged fare such as “Hunger” and the Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave.” He’s also a video artist, as this newly opened exhibition at PAMM reveals. Continuing the woke, race-centric urgency of “12 Years a Slave,” “End Credits” is a deceptively simple video installation with a wide-ranging impact. It reflects on the FBI’s persecution of another multitalented African-American artist and activist, Paul Robeson, who was among many blacklisted stars in the 1950s. McQueen created “End Credits,” a video compilation of partially redacted FBI record, from a public archive of Robeson material, with the onscreen words spoken by male and female voices. It’s hard to believe such persecution happened in mid-20th century America—or perhaps it isn’t so hard, which may be McQueen’s point. Judge for yourself; “End Credits” runs through March 11, 2018.

What: Opening night of “The Book of Mormon”

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $35 to $94

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

Two Mormon missionaries receive the short end of the stick when they’re dispatched to a remote Ugandan village to spread the word of God, only to discover a country under siege from famine, disease and dictatorship. This unlikely premise for a Broadway musical, co-conceived by “South Park” enfants terribles Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has become an instant classic; aside from “Hamilton,” it’s arguably the hottest property on Broadway and on tour, respected not only for its outrageously R-rated humor but for the straightforward charm of its songs, which harken unironically to classic Broadway formulae. It runs at the Kravis through Nov. 26, after which it moves to the Arsht Center in Miami, a production we’ll be reviewing late next week.

WEDNESDAY

What: Opening day of “The Square”

Where: Cinema Paradiso, 2008 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

When: Noon, 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $8-$12

Contact: 954/342-9137, fliff.com

One of the year’s most inventive films, this Swedish import is set in the pretentious world of modern art, where the curator of an obtuse museum is having a strange week: He’s mugged by a trio of con artists on his way to work, and his scheme to retrieve his valuables opens up even more trouble. Meanwhile, his museum has hired a pair of new-media millennials to market its forthcoming exhibition with a viral video that’s controversial enough to spur calls for his resignation. He’s also involved himself in a one-night stand with a slightly bonkers arts journalist who, like his other problems, won’t go away. A film that addresses issues of fakery, elitism, income inequality and sexual dominance, “The Square” is a microcosm of a world in chaos, the 2017 movie that most captures our zeitgeist. Catch it through Nov. 30.

What: Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/393-7700, myboca.us

With its customary grand ceremony on Thanksgiving eve, Mizner Park’s annual holiday conifer is once again the first public tree in South Palm Beach County to be lit up for the season. Festivities in the amphitheater include a winter stage show, rides, games, faux snow and pictures with Santa. Everything’s free except the Santa photo ops and the food and beverages, which will be available for purchase inside the venue.

SATURDAY

What: Opening night of “She Loves Me”

Where: The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $85

Contact: 561/995-2333, thewick.org

A veritable holiday truffle of a musical, “She Loves Me” personifies escapist joy. The 1963 musical about a pair of bickering perfume-shop employees who are unknowingly falling in love through their correspondence in an anonymous lonely-hearts club is by now a familiar rom-com setup: It was first a Hungarian play, then an exceptional Hollywood comedy (“The Shop Around the Corner”), and was eventually reborn in a modern setting as “You’ve Got Mail.” Handling the delightful songs and pithy banter in this Wick production are local leading lady Julie Kleiner and Broadway’s own Patrick Cassidy, who, in a headline-worthy coup, will be reprising a part played by his father, Jack Cassidy, in the musical’s Broadway debut. “She Loves Me” runs through Dec. 23.

What: Opening night of “Becoming Dr. Ruth”

Where: GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $57-$60

Contact: 305/445-1119, gablestage.org

Still alive, kicking and even touring and lecturing, pioneering sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer will turn 90 next year. Through her five Lifetime television shows, her radio career and her 40 books, Westheimer has helped generations of women come to terms with their sexual and reproductive selves. What fewer people know is that she has endured hardships to reach these summits: She escaped the Nazis by riding the Kindertransport, and became a scout and a sniper in Jerusalem. This one-woman show by playwright Mark St. Germain explores it all with humor, honesty and insight. Its regional premiere at GableStage runs through Dec. 24.

What: Bermuda Triangle Festival

Where: Churchill’s, 5501 N.E. Second Ave., Miami

When: 9 p.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: 305/757-1807, churchillspub.com

It’s appropriate that the eccentric performer Kool Keith, who rapped about “flying saucers, spaceships move to warp speed” in the chorus of his hit “Livin’ Astro” would be headlining a festival called Bermuda Triangle. The legendary Bronx rapper, whose popularity extends to the underground rap as well as the indie/alternative set, has forged a more than three-decade career on the strength of weird and surrealist lyrics, where non-sequiturs, sexual explicitness and high strangeness commingle. He’ll be preceded by a stacked lineup of hip-hop and noise-rock acts including two members of ¡Mayday!, Otto Von Schirach and the Galactic Effect. Be prepared for a late night: The evening includes 17 performers, and is scheduled to end at 3 a.m.