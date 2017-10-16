Your Week Ahead: Oct. 17 to 23

A Belgian movie star gets his own day at a Boca brewery, the Wick pays cheeky homage to classic musicals, and a Boca-bred blues-rock duo plays Arts Garage. Plus, Conor Oberst, “The Little Foxes,” WWI aviator art and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Opening day of “Knights of the Air: Aviator Heroes of World War I”

Where: Flagler Museum, 1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Museum admission of $18 adults, $10 youths

Contact: 561/655-2833, flaglermuseum.us

One of the many surprising pleasures of this year’s Wonder Woman movie was the unorthodox World War I setting, personified by Chris Pine’s heroic aviator. Whether planned or coincidental, this is an ideal year to revisit the romance and patriotism of classic wartime fliers, as 2017 marks the centenary of the United States’ entry into the First World War. In honor of this anniversary, the Flagler has organized “Knights of the Air,” the first museum exhibition dedicated to the pilot-heroes of World War I. For folks on the American mainland, the daredevil aviator became a national symbol for the overseas war effort—avatars of adventure and derring-do. This exhibit showcases the period art, artifacts and printed materials that brought our military might to the home front. It runs through Dec. 31.

What: Screening of “Basic Instinct”

Where: O Cinema, 90 N.W. 29th St., Miami

When: 9 p.m.

Cost: $12

Contact: 305/571-9970, o-cinema.org

If you’ve never seen this campy 1992 thriller by movie bad-boy Paul Verhoeven, this is not the place to experience it. But if you either love or hate “Basic Instinct,” this special interactive screening is a singular way to appreciate its quirks, faults and schlocky joys. As part of O Cinema’s Reel Hottpants series, host DJ Hottpants will provide a live commentary during the screening, complete with audience participation cues, a la “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The notorious Sharon Stone police-interrogation scene is only the tip of this iceberg of absurdity, whose two Oscar nominations and two Razzie nominations attest to its polarizing nature. Arrive at 8 p.m. for a preshow presentation with DJ Hottpants, including clips of the cast, ‘90s music videos and trivia.

WEDNESDAY

What: Van Damme Day

Where: Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Circle, Suite 5, Boca Raton

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Varies per beer

Contact: 561/510-1253, barrelofmonks.com

This week is a momentous one in the history of Belgian cultural dominance on the global stage. I say this with tongue planted firmly in cheek, as Wednesday marks the 56th birthday of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Belgium’s native son and top cinematic export, known for his kickboxing prowess, limited acting skills and conveyer belt of anonymously titled straight-to-video movies (“Kill ‘em All” and “Pound of Flesh” are two of the latest, but you knew that). Barrel of Monks, Boca’s top purveyor of Belgian-style ales, will toast JCVD’s latest calendar cycle with specialty beers and food pairings from Tucker Duke’s, along with “movie spotlights, photo ops, hero moments and more,” whatever that means. Practice your best roundhouse kick if you must, but do show it off while you’re still sober!

THURSDAY

What: ONYX Art Stroll and concert

Where: Arts Garage, 94 N.E. Second Ave., Delray Beach

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Art Stroll is free, $10 for concert

Contact: 561/450-6357, artsgarage.org

It’s the third Thursday of the month this week, which means Arts Garage returns for its celebration of local art, both visual and musical. Starting at 7, artists will begin vending their wares for the night, and beginning at 8, two local bands will perform spirited sets. You don’t want to miss this all-Palm Beach County lineup: Rocket to Anywhere (pictured), which began as a solo project in 2014 and has evolved into a high-energy rock group, recorded with Grammy-nominated producers and secured a show at SunFest this year with a sound that conjures New Found Glory one minute and Bruce Springsteen the next. We’re also excited to catch Anastasia Max, a teenage brother-and-sister duo from Boca that plays bluesy, garage-tinged music that belies their age, with influences such as Nina Simone and the White Stripes evident in their stripped-down sound.

FRIDAY

What: Opening night of “The Little Foxes”

Where: Palm Beach Dramaworks, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $90 ($75 for later performances)

Contact: 561/514-4042; palmbeachdramaworks.org

A new season begins at Palm Beach Dramaworks with Lillian Hellman’s masterpiece, “The Little Foxes.” It’s the tale of a greedy Southern family that will stop at nothing—including violence—to get what it wants. Driven by greed and ambition, Regina Giddens and her clan rely on cutthroat maneuvers and betrayal in their ruthless drive to amass wealth. Although it’s set in 1900 (and written in 1939), this classic is striking a chord with modern audiences. A much-heralded Broadway production of the show starring Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon wrapped up its run over the summer. Both actresses, as well as the audiences and critics they delighted, found the script to be surprisingly timely. “Given where we are now and given where our culture is now—particularly looking at money and power and what do you value and what do you not value—it’s sort of shockingly right on point,” Linney told NPR.

What: Conor Oberst

Where: Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $30

Contact: 954/564-1074, cultureroom.net

Emerging from the cultural hinterlands of Middle America—Omaha, Nebraska, to be exact—with a quavering voice, a deft pen and an emo artist’s confessional nakedness, Bright Eyes was, for a time, the biggest thing in indie rock. In 2008, Rolling Stone named its chief musician and singer-songwriter, Conor Oberst, Best Songwriter of the Year. After mastering a ragged strain of neo-folk rock, Bright Eyes went to sleep in 2011, but Oberst has persisted in a fertile solo career. He remains as cultishly worshipped as ever, and his lyricism has only improved with age. Pitchfork recently called him “one of the 21st century’s most mercurial and charismatic songwriters.” Oberst’s Americana-inflected latest album, Salutations, is nostalgic without being saccharine; its lyrics nod to everyone from Jane Fonda and Paul Gauguin to Ronald Reagan to Christopher Hitchens. Perhaps the best part, for longtime fans? He still plays plenty of Bright Eyes songs, and switches up the set list nightly.

SATURDAY

What: Opening night of “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Where: The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $85

Contact: 561/995-2333, thewick.org

This self-reflexive musical comedy premiered nearly 20 years ago in Toronto. It was ahead of its time then, and good productions still have a wry, sophisticated sensibility of simultaneously winking and not winking at the audience. The protagonist and narrator, simply known as Man in Chair, is an agoraphobic New Yorker in a run-down apartment whose greatest joy in life is an obscure (fictional) 1928 Broadway musical called “The Drowsy Chaperone.” When he plays the record in his living room, the show flowers around us, as the man’s apartment transforms into a tony Broadway set. The musical-within-a-comedy is deliberately rife with ancient musical-theatre clichés and stereotypes—a controversial wedding, a ditzy flapper, a pair of bumbling gangsters, a Latin lothario—and the Man in Chair frequently interrupts the action to comment on it. It’s a clever night of entertainment for all, but Broadway junkies especially should flock to this. Its Palm Beach County regional premiere runs at the Wick through Nov. 12.