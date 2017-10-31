Your Week Ahead: Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

The Addison hosts a theatrical Halloween party, a Monty Python alum takes a silly-walk at the Kravis, and a Danish artist threads cultural needles at FAU. Plus, Roger Daltrey, “So You Think You Can Dance!”, an ’80s rock festival and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Halloween at the Addison: “A Horror Story”

Where: The Addison, 2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton

When: 7:30 p.m. to midnight

Cost: $125

Contact: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-at-the-addison-a-horror-story-tickets-36496438831

This fundraiser for Slow Burn Theatre Company doubles as the must-do Halloween-night event in Boca—a place where theatre enthusiasts, actors, foodies and costumed revelers converge for an over-the-top party. The Addison, an elegant wedding venue 364 days of the year, will transform into a haunted attraction for this one night only, complete with a spooky walk-through, themed rooms and live music. Your tax-deductible admission includes all of this plus an open bar and food. The latter is especially enticing: The menu includes bourbon maple chicken ‘n’ waffle cones, slow-smoked turkey legs and a gourmet mac ‘n’ cheese bar. Indulge—and do arrive in costume!

WEDNESDAY

What: John Cleese Live Onstage

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $40-$250

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

All of the Monty Python cultists out there—you know who you are—will be front and center at the Kravis’ Dreyfoos Hall on Wednesday for this multimedia evening with the comedy troupe’s most accomplished alumnus. The night begins with a screening of arguably Python’s most-loved film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (audience interaction expected and welcomed) and continues with a live conversation and Q&A session with Cleese. The self-described “writer, actor and tall person” has enjoyed a distinguished career outside of Monty Python, and is recognized today for his political provocations as well as his absurdist humor; his current tour may offer a bit of both.

What: Roger Daltrey

Where: Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $55-$155

Contact: 800/745-3000, myhrl.com

Founding Who guitarist Roger Daltrey’s solo tour is almost a Who tour, featuring the charismatic singer-musician backed by four of the legendary act’s current members. Some guy named Pete Townshend is not on the bill, but with Daltrey’s set list spelunking so generously through the Who’s impressive back catalog, you might not even miss him. If last night’s tour-opening set in Clearwater was any indication, Daltrey will sprinkle chart-toppers (“Pinball Wizard,” “Baby O’Riley,” “Summertime Blues,” natch) with deeper cuts like “Going Mobile” and “Athena,” the latter played for the first time since 1982! A few solo songs made the cut too. Catch Daltrey now before he embarks on a busy 2018: His long-awaited memoir drops next fall, and he’s reportedly working on his first new solo album in 25 years.

THURSDAY

What: Opening night of “American Idiot”

Where: Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Ave., Pompano Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $19-$39

Contact: 954/545-7800, ccpompano.org

Outre Theatre Company’s politically charged season, which began this summer with “1984,” continues with this operatic protest musical adapted from the Green Day concept album of the same name. Penned in response to the Iraq War, the Patriot Act and other Bush Administration policies, the stage version of “American Idiot” expands the LP’s narrative to focus on three young men from a disenchanted suburbia who struggle with war, relationships and coming-of-age in a time of social and political upheaval that might just correspond eerily with our current moment. Catch “American Idiot,” performed with 100-percent Florida talent, through Nov. 19.

What: “So You Think You Can Dance!”

Where: Broward Center, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $34.50-$499

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

This past summer, Fox’s fleet-footed powerhouse “So You Think You Can Dance!” reverted to its signature formula following last year’s season of child performers. Season 14 featured 10 likable dancers in their late teens and 20s, performing dynamic numbers by award-winning choreographers while clad in show-stopping costumes. This year’s lineup was also one of the show’s most diverse in recent memory: Winner Lex Ishimoto is of Asian heritage, and second-place finisher Koine Iwasaki was born in Japan. She currently lives in Pembroke Pines, which makes this week’s Fort Lauderdale appearance a sentimental homecoming show. Check out the season’s top 10 dancers, along with all-stars Jasmine and Marko, perform popular numbers from the show as well as all-new dances choreographed exclusively for the tour.

FRIDAY

What: Opening night of “Home Mask Relations”

Where: Schmidt Center Gallery at FAU, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/297-2661, fau.edu/galleries

Danish textile artist Isabel Berglund is hoping to unify America, one stitch at a time. This past summer, she completed monthlong workshops here in Boca as well as Phoenix, Arizona and Bloomington, Indiana, knitting and crocheting patches inspired by the environments of these three cities. The results of these intensive explorations of space and fabric will be exhibited for the next three months as “Home Mask Relations”—Berglund’s attempt to shatter socioeconomic and political barriers and redefine themes of home, togetherness and relationships in a fractured era. If you can’t make Friday’s opening, you can view the exhibition during normal gallery hours through Jan. 20.

What: Opening night of “LBJ”

Where: Living Room Theaters at FAU, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

When: Show times pending

Cost: $7-$9.50

Contact: 561/549-2600, fau.livingroomtheaters.com

LBJ fever continues! With Bryan Cranston’s expert portrayal of the blustery former president in HBO’s “All the Way” still lingering in our minds, Woody Harrelson becomes the next actor to scale the Lyndon Baines Johnson mountain. Unlike the prior movie, which dramatized the period following Kennedy’s assassination, this sweeping biopic begins with Johnson’s reluctant acceptance as JFK’s vice-president and continues through his turbulent and complicated presidency. Rob Reiner directs a cast that also includes Richard Jenkins and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The movie also opens at Cinemark Boynton Beach.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

What: Rockfest 80s

Where: CB Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

When: 12:15 p.m.

Cost: $79 individual days, $129 for weekend pass

Contact: rockfest80s.com

Rumors of the demise of 1980s arena rock have been greatly exaggerated. The most enduring bands of the area have continued to strike amplified power chords and lighter-waving ballads to throngs of appreciative fans shouting back the sense-memory lyrics in nostalgic revelry. A dozen 1980s hit-makers will perform at this annual Pembroke Pines throwback, divided generally into heavier acts on Saturday (Joan Jett, Quiet Riot, Cheap Trick, Dokken, Sebastian Bach) and more pop-centric and rustic rockers on Sunday (Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Outlaws, Little River Band, Foghat, Lita Ford). The festival also includes tongue-in-cheek ancillary activities, like the “Rock Ur Locks” ‘80s hair salon, as well as a Muscle Car Show, street art exhibition and local Battle of the Bands.