From breweries to beaches, one local shares the best of St. Petersburg.

Written by KATIE WILSON photos courtesy of CITY OF ST. PETERSBURG

During my college years I worked at a popular restaurant in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, smack dab in the middle of Central Avenue’s busiest block. After my shift, my coworkers and I would make the bar rounds, commanding them with the camaraderie we shared with other local bartenders and servers. We were the royalty of our stomping grounds, an easy feat on a cozy block with only a handful of cafes and watering holes.

That block is still a hive of activity humming with people and music; lines at food windows wind down the sidewalk. Today, as I disappear into the crowd on this small patch of St. Pete where I made so many memories and did a lot of growing up, it’s clear that I lost the crown as Queen Bee of Central Avenue long, long ago. Some of my old haunts are still there, albeit in glossier, more modern versions. Others got washed away.

St. Pete is bursting with new art, restaurants, bars and people. As a fourth-generation native I am proud that it draws national recognition as one of America’s best mid-sized cities—with award-winning beaches.

But behind the celebratory atmosphere wafting over St. Pete´s streets looms a fear of the tipping point, a moment when it all becomes too much.

St. Pete is like a newly popular kid: joyfully expanding into its new image and taking chances that it never would have had the guts to take 15 years ago. Here is a “best-of” list to help you make the most of my fine city, just as it is in this very moment.

BEST BEACH

For decades I’ve been loyal to one patch of powdery white sand on Pass-A-Grille Beach, which makes up the southernmost tip of St. Pete Beach. Since I am not a hard body in a bikini or a fraternity brother on spring break, I head to this relatively laidback spot just south of the beachside snack bar. Paid parking is usually easy, public bathrooms are nearby and the rooftop deck at The Hurricane is a favorite place to grab a post-beach drink and watch the sun melt into the Gulf of Mexico.

BEST EATS

Great dining options in St. Pete are expanding nearly every day. But when I’m away from home, I crave a Cuban sandwich at Bodega on Central. Try to wrangle a seat at the bar window to take in the kitchen action, or watch the world pass by from the outdoor seating. Bella Brava New World Trattoria is situated on the corner of scenic Beach Drive and serves authentic Italian flavors in a modern, urban setting. Locale Market, founded by chefs Michael Mina and Don Pintabona, is a foodie’s delight. Buy high quality ingredients to go, grab something prepared to eat on their patio or make your way upstairs for farm-and-Gulf-to-table fare in the FarmTable Kitchen.

BEST PLACES FOR MEADERING AND STROLLING

St. Pete’s hub of activity is downtown, and part of that includes its historic waterfront. A walk from Demens Landing Park to Coffee Pot Bridge is about 2 miles of salty Tampa Bay air, sailboats heaving and clanking and, oftentimes, sociable dolphins interacting with walkers along the seawall. For a little more action, start at Beach Drive and head west on Central Avenue, walking as far as your legs will take you. You will discover innumerable charming local shops, restaurants, coffee spots and bars.

BEST WAY TO SPEND A SATURDAY MORNING

Head downtown to the Saturday morning market and weave through the colorful rows of artisanal food stalls, artists, eateries and regional farmers selling freshly harvested goods. You’ll find live music, great people watching and a real sense of the Sunshine City spirit. A gigantic smoked turkey leg from Mr. I Got ‘Em is tasty and served by a dapper gentleman in a tux and top hat. Tip: ask him about the history behind his getup.

BEST WAY TO ENJOY THE ART SCENE

The Dali Museum houses more than 2,100 of the artist’s works, the largest collection of his work outside of Europe. It’s the largest collection of his masterpieces in the world, including“The Hallucinogenic Toreador.” The 2011 building is a work of art itself. Don’t miss the garden labyrinth out back and, if you’re thinking ahead, download the audio tour app and bring your earbuds. On Thursdays after 5p.m. tickets are more than half off the usual price at $10 per adult. Embodying the city’s newfound youthful and of-the-moment energy, St. Pete has seen a recent explosion of street art and murals. A couple dozen are tucked away in unexpected corners. They showcase the imaginations of artists from around the globe. Find an interactive map at shineonstpete.com.

BEST PLACE FOR A DRINK

For a cheap drink, strong pour and straight-shooting service, grab a stool at Mastry’s Bar, and enjoy a libation in a St. Petersburg institution. Open since 1935 and voted by Maxim magazine as one of America´s greatest dive bars, every true St. Petersburger has a story to tell about a Mastry’s night. If craft beer is your thing, choose from 10 breweries. Cycle Brewing has an outdoor seating area on Central Avenue that puts you in the middle of all the action, and the spacious 3 Daughters Brewing offers a bevy of games to keep you entertained. Best begin the evening (and happy hour) at dusk at The Canopy Rooftop Lounge. It’s got a swanky vibe, but you don’t have to be gussied up to enjoy the bird’s-eye view of the waterfront.

BEST DOSE OF LIVE, LOCAL MUSIC

To see a small blonde woman belt like Aretha Franklin singing the blues, head over to the Good Sunday Revue with the Betty Fox Band at the Ale and the Witch. Betty usually welcomes a special guest or two to join her and the band in a casual, outdoor courtyard setting, and the Ale and the Witch serves a large selection of craft beers. The intimate Hideaway Café and Recording Studio and the long-standing Ringside Café are two other great choices.