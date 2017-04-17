West Palm Dining Events: Food Truck Safari, Specials at Pistache

Pistache’s warmer weather specials start with Moules Mondays

Get your mussels on today with classic French bistro Pistache’s Moules Mondays, where it’s all-you-can-eat mussels with the purchase of any dinner entrée after 5:30 p.m. I’m a huge fan of their mussels and frites. That’s a great way to end a Monday!

The Mondays will be followed by Saturday’s Unlimited Rose. On Saturdays, brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Magnum bottles will be served Riviera-style. Then, there’s Sunday’s Jazz Brunch band, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with ordering from the a la carte menu.

Gather your favorite French frock and saunter to 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090.

Finding the ‘beast’ at Food Truck Safari

The first Food Truck Safari of the year at Palm Beach Zoo is on for April 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with at least eight of the best gourmet food trucks in the county. Try the grub at Churrasco Grill, Que Rico and Sweet Cravings, among others. Tickets for non-zoo-members are $10, members $9. Kids are $7 (non-members) and $6. This is a chance to eat well, as well as explore this large, amazing zoo. There will be live music and a Saltwater Brewery tap-takeover.

1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/547-9453

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.