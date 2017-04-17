food truck safari

West Palm Dining Events: Food Truck Safari, Specials at Pistache

Pistache’s warmer weather specials start with Moules Mondays

PISTACHE - Moules Monday

Get your mussels on today with classic French bistro Pistache’s Moules Mondays, where it’s all-you-can-eat mussels with the purchase of any dinner entrée after 5:30 p.m. I’m a huge fan of their mussels and frites. That’s a great way to end a Monday!

The Mondays will be followed by Saturday’s Unlimited Rose. On Saturdays, brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Magnum bottles will be served Riviera-style. Then, there’s Sunday’s Jazz Brunch band, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with ordering from the a la carte menu.

Gather your favorite French frock and saunter to 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090.

Finding the ‘beast’ at Food Truck Safari

Zoo Food Trucks WPB

The first Food Truck Safari of the year at Palm Beach Zoo is on for April 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with at least eight of the best gourmet food trucks in the county. Try the grub at Churrasco Grill, Que Rico and Sweet Cravings, among others. Tickets for non-zoo-members are $10, members $9. Kids are $7 (non-members) and $6. This is a chance to eat well, as well as explore this large, amazing zoo. There will be live music and a Saltwater Brewery tap-takeover.

1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/547-9453

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
