West Palm Dining Events: Food Truck Safari, Specials at Pistache
Pistache’s warmer weather specials start with Moules Mondays
Get your mussels on today with classic French bistro Pistache’s Moules Mondays, where it’s all-you-can-eat mussels with the purchase of any dinner entrée after 5:30 p.m. I’m a huge fan of their mussels and frites. That’s a great way to end a Monday!
The Mondays will be followed by Saturday’s Unlimited Rose. On Saturdays, brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Magnum bottles will be served Riviera-style. Then, there’s Sunday’s Jazz Brunch band, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with ordering from the a la carte menu.
Gather your favorite French frock and saunter to 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090.
Finding the ‘beast’ at Food Truck Safari
The first Food Truck Safari of the year at Palm Beach Zoo is on for April 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with at least eight of the best gourmet food trucks in the county. Try the grub at Churrasco Grill, Que Rico and Sweet Cravings, among others. Tickets for non-zoo-members are $10, members $9. Kids are $7 (non-members) and $6. This is a chance to eat well, as well as explore this large, amazing zoo. There will be live music and a Saltwater Brewery tap-takeover.
1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/547-9453
Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.