Why This Boca-Based Personal Trainer Says You Don’t Need a Personal Trainer

12 weeks to fitness—no trainer needed.

Boca Raton-based personal trainer Roudy Derisse has written a book: “You Don’t Need A Personal Trainer: A Step By Step Guide To Getting Fit And Saving Money.”

It’s ironic. But Derisse tells Bocamag.com that he can help more people take charge of their health with a book describing his “Roudy Body Trainer Method.”

Many people don’t need a personal trainer, he writes. They just need the right exercises in the right sequence; instructions on how to do those exercises; to eat the right foods post-workout; and a 12-week workout map.

“I love that I’m able to give people the same blueprint that they’d usually pay a lot of money for, with just a click [and] a download for just a few dollars,” Derisse says.

Helping people is what fuels Derisse’s passion for personal training. Derisse, 35, started his work as a trainer as a physical education teacher at a local private school when he was 23. He says he recognized early on that he had a gift for communicating and making mundane tasks challenging, fun and interesting.

His social personality and high level of fitness have helped him to transform and inspire the people he trains. And because not everyone can afford or wants a personal trainer, he wrote his book so that more people could have access to his training tips and method. He just wants people to get in shape and be healthy.

“I love what I do. I love being on my feet. Being at the desk is just not my thing,” he says.

The programs Derisse outlines give readers a step-by-step guide for getting out from behind the desk.

“If you know you need weight loss and toning up, for example, then a great training program will consist of weights and cardio for your needs.”

During the three-month program, people change the type, amount and intensity of exercise they perform.

“Incorporating both low and high intensity is what the Roudy Body Trainer Method is about. Low (or light) is about 40 percent to 54 percent maximum heart rate. Moderate is 55 to 69 percent maximum heart rate. High (or vigorous) is equal to or greater than 70 percent maximum heart rate. You need the high in order to burn fat; you need the low to recover but also to be productive during that time,” he says.

The plan guides exercisers in how long to rest, how to transition from one exercise to another and by how much and when to increase intensity.

“Throughout this 12-week period, you will be performing three separate types of circuit training, three days a week,” he writes. “The best way to achieve fast, continuous progress from circuit training is to use a technique called progressive overload. This means to always change or increase your training frequency or resistance.”

Derisse also writes about how to properly fuel the body, especially post-workout.

“Consuming a proper amount of carbs and protein after exercise is key. It will stimulate muscle protein synthesis, improve recovery and enhance performance during your next training session,” he says.

Eating the right kinds of foods also helps with weight loss, and he says the book has many low glycemic recipe and meal ideas designed for weight loss.

Derisse wants to show people how approachable self-guided exercise can be.

“If you just break it down in small, chewable bite size [tasks], I think most people can get down with that plan,” he says.

Readers can do the exercises anywhere, he says, and they require very minimal equipment. All people truly need is the book.

Derisse’s book costs $3.99 for the Amazon download. Although the cost of personal training varies from $60 to more than $160 a session, Derisse says following the 12-week circuit training program in his book costs about .33 cents a week. And for the pennies it costs, it yields serious results, he says.

He’s not worried about putting himself or other personal trainers out of business. Even with the blueprint, secrets and information available in the book, there will always be a place for personal trainers, he says.

“Are we needed? No, we’re not needed, but some love having us,” Derisse says.

Learn more or contact Derisse on Instagram @YouDontNeedAPersonalTrainer or @RoudyTrainings.