Wine Carnival at Boca Children’s Museum; New England Dinner & Spoto’s B-Day

Think you know about wine? Try your skill and help Boca’s children’s museum

Have a taste of some top wines, and try your luck with Ring the Wine Bottle or other games at the American Fine Wine Competition Carnival & Consumer Challenge. This event raises money for—and at—the Boca Raton Children’s Museum on March 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $65, and if you sit at the Consumer Challenge Table and know the answers, you can win $600 tickets to the AFWC Charity Wine Gala on April 29.

At the carnival, there will be more than 70 all-American award-winning wines to taste, along with food from area restaurants, including Terra Fiamma, Flair for Fudge, Seasons 52, Papa’s Seafood Bar, GourmetPhile, Tess’s Cupcakes and more.

Boca Raton Children’s Museum, 498 Crawford Blvd.; Tickets at eventbrite.com

Take a brief trip to New England for dinner via Deerfield Beach

Longing for a bit of New England, but without the cold and snow? Specifically, maybe, oyster stew, Nantucket Bay scallop ceviche, Hopkins lamb and that kind of mouthwatering dinner?

Oh, you are in luck. On March 2, Chef Paul, director of culinary education and head forager (that’s a title!) of Rhode Island’s Ocean House will be serving such a dinner—in Deerfield Beach. Yes, Chanson Restaurant at the Royal Blues Hotel will present a wine dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $125, including tax/gratuity, and you’ll have a wine from Sommelier Krystal Kinney with each of the five courses. And it will be a lot warmer after dinner on the drive home than it is in Rhode Island.

45 NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach; 954/857 2929

Double celebration: Fat Tuesday & Spoto’s turns 14 years old

As if the Louisiana BBQ shrimp, Andouille-stuffed oysters, seafood Jambalaya and shrimp étouffée dishes weren’t enough reason to celebrate tonight at Spoto’s Oyster Bar, the restaurant is turning a big 14 years old. Restaurant years are like dog years, especially in South Florida, so this is a big celebration.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, you can scarf up the New Orleans dishes and listen to live music from band Gumbo Spice. As a sweet topping to the night, a portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Place of Hope. Reservations recommended.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448