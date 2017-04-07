Wynwood’s Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill Opens Tonight in WPB

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill opens in WPB

The first restaurant in the just-north-of-Quadrille-Street area in West Palm Beach opens today at 7 p.m.—the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill. Owned by father/son team, Fred and Igor Niznik, it’s exactly what the name implies, a restaurant with a butcher shop and a German beer garden all in one. They also own Charlie’s Gourmet Meat Market in Palm Beach Gardens and another Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in the Wynwood district of Miami. There they have events such as Philly & Chili Fridays, Sausage Party Thursdays, Whiskey & Wings Wednesdays and, you get the idea. This should liven the area between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach! Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill, 209 6th St., West Palm Beach; 561/812-2336

Prix-fixe Passover dinner for singles, friends at Pavilion Grille

Here’s one more listing for those who may not have family in the area, or want to eat with others for Passover. On April 11, a prix-fixe, four-course traditional dinner for $45 per person (including tax/gratuity) will be served starting at 6 p.m. A glass of wine is included, along with live music and dancing. This is for singles and friends, but is not religious and is open to all faiths, according to the planners. Pavilion Grille, 301 Yamato Road, Boca Raton; 561/912-0000

