Zoo Brews and a New Happy Hour in Palm Beach

Palm Beach Meat Market’s new happy hour bites and drinks

Happy hour food should be tantalizing, attractive, easy to eat and combine several different tastes into one gotta-have-it dish.

Meat Market Palm Beach has just added some bites to its daily happy hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that may just have the right formula. Starting with the gouda tater tots (pictured) that are on the dinner menu as a side and are now in the bar area, too, you can try roasted escargot with spicy chorizo butter and grilled crostini; Kobe tartare with capers, red onion, chopped egg and Parmesan flatbread; fried okra and cauliflower with spicy chimichurri sauce and more. Your taste buds should be dancing now.

Then top those with half-priced bottles of select wines, $10 drink specials (Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label anyone?) and $8 signature cocktails, or select wines $7-9, and specialty beers from $3.50-$4.

Meat Market Palm Beach, 191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach; 561/354-9800

Brew At The Zoo

If you love craft beer attend the only “All Florida” craft beer festival on April 1, plus visit the terrific Palm Beach Zoo. All beer will be from Florida breweries no further than 200 miles from the zoo. That means a lot of beer, and more than 25 breweries! Plus food from local restaurants and live music. And then there are the animals to see, too.

VIP tickets include early admission, a T-shirt, exclusive beer samples and some free food. They are $65. General admission is $35, and you need to buy tickets in advance— they will not be available at the zoo entrance gate. Nobody under 21 will be admitted. Buy tickets here.

