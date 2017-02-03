10 Valentine’s Specials to Fall in Love With

Whether you’re a sappy romantic when it comes to Valentine’s Day, or you like your heart shapes in the form of a filet, we’ve got you covered. Here’s to amore!

Cupid can strike a bull’s-eye with this $55 prix-fixe menu that includes choices of lobster Francese or linguini frutti di mare (pictured), plus dessert and more.

4520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 844/842-2632

A four-course dinner on Feb. 14 for $149 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. Champagne, wine and a live band with dancing, along with a photo and special sweetheart gift means a great night. Reservations required.

2 E. Camino Real; 561/372-0568

Two choices of serious special treatment is available at this oceanfront resort. There’s a private oceanfront cabana dining special, for $450 per couple, that includes a four-course meal with dishes such as the butter poached lobster (pictured), dessert, wine pairings and Champagne toast. The cabana special is offered Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. Or have a special Valentine’s menu on Feb. 14 for $95 per person (and four-course menus on Feb. 10-11).

100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561/540-4924

Here’s a three-course prix-fixe dinner with French delights, such as Burgundy escargots, tartare de saumon, beef Bourguignon, filet au poivre, crème brulee… need I go on? For $75 per person; reservations recommended.

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090

A special sharing menu includes aphrodisiac foods and drinks, along with candlelight for a romantic atmosphere. Specialty cocktails are $25 per glass, an amuse bouche of a heart-shaped beet and thyme macaron (pictured), then a lobster/Cognac spaghetti dish inside a Parmiagiano Reggiano cheese wheel, at $120 per couple, and Grand Marnier pot de crème, $20 for two. The regular menu is available, too.

288 S. County Road, Palm Beach; 561/508-7030

The Grill for Two includes a bottle of wine, Shish Tawook (chicken), Shish Kebab (beef tips), Lamb Kebab and Kraidis (shrimp), plus dessert for $100 per couple. The regular menu will also be available.

120 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/659-7373

You can sit in a beautiful courtyard fountain setting and order Chef Jordan Lerman’s six-course tasting that includes a glass of sparkling wine. Cost is $75 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. Dishes include black truffle gnudi and a dessert of strawberry panna cotta from pastry chef Stephanie Cohen.

330 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/440-5273

With dishes like “First Course ‘Kiss,'” “Feed Me a Fete,” “Seduction,” “Invigoration” and more, get into a six-course prix fixe aphrodisiac dinner by Chef Sherry Yard. The price is $75 per person from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14.

301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561/922-6699

For the “We’re Staying In” crowd

Here’s a great idea to make life easy for those who want to cook — order the Valentine’s Day Meal for Two (pictured) that includes two filet mignons or two lobster tails, or one each of the filet and lobster, plus Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, asparagus, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a dozen roses for $49.99. Separately, also available are heart-shaped steaks. Yep. Orders needed by Feb. 11. Order online or call your local location.

Various locations

For the “awww” factor, you can’t beat chocolate dipped and decorated Oreo cookies (pictured), or any of the other gourmet chocolates from this shop.

14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach; also in Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, Greenacres, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood

