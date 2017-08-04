11 Restaurants Celebrating National Oyster Day in the Tri-Counties

“I do not weep at the world I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife.”

— Zora Neale Hurston, novelist and Fort Pierce resident

If I call them oysters and you call them ersters (apologies to Gershwin), they’re still amazing creatures that have been slurped for centuries. Once they gained a reputation as aphrodisiacs, all bets were off, of course.

But I don’t care what their supposed magic qualities are. I’m a fan of raw oysters by themselves, or with various toppings like horseradish or a vinaigrette and accompanied by a nice, crisp white wine. I will be celebrating National Oyster Day on Aug. 5 along with these many restaurants. Pick a place, settle in and enjoy your briny mollusks.

Palm Beach County

The Parched Pig – Have a half-dozen of these gems with a choice of rosé, sparkling wine or beer, for $20. The oysters are Chefs Creek, Little Island and Pink Moon. The special runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. 4580 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens; 561/360-3063

Broward County

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille – On Aug. 5, buy a $45 ticket and you’ll receive all the oysters you can eat, two drinks and live DJ music. Or try oyster po’boy sliders from the regular menu. You can partake in an oyster eating contest, too. Buy tickets here.

Miami-Dade County

The Dutch – Oysters & Bubbles is the special on Aug. 5, which means anytime that day you can slurp and sip with a variety of East and West coast oysters at half-price. And half-price Champagne by the glass. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/938-3111

