11 Restaurants Celebrating National Oyster Day in the Tri-Counties
“I do not weep at the world I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife.”
— Zora Neale Hurston, novelist and Fort Pierce resident
If I call them oysters and you call them ersters (apologies to Gershwin), they’re still amazing creatures that have been slurped for centuries. Once they gained a reputation as aphrodisiacs, all bets were off, of course.
But I don’t care what their supposed magic qualities are. I’m a fan of raw oysters by themselves, or with various toppings like horseradish or a vinaigrette and accompanied by a nice, crisp white wine. I will be celebrating National Oyster Day on Aug. 5 along with these many restaurants. Pick a place, settle in and enjoy your briny mollusks.
Palm Beach County
- The Parched Pig – Have a half-dozen of these gems with a choice of rosé, sparkling wine or beer, for $20. The oysters are Chefs Creek, Little Island and Pink Moon. The special runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. 4580 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens; 561/360-3063
- Spoto’s Oyster Bar – From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., all oysters are $1.75 each, and you get a complimentary glass of vino when you order six of the slurpy little prizes, or more from the lunch or dinner menus. 4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448
- PB Catch – On Aug. 5, all oysters are 2-for-1 all evening with no limit on oyster selections. There will also be a special dish on the menu by Executive Chef Aaron Black using one of that day’s oyster selections. 251 Sunrise Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-5558
Broward County
- Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille – On Aug. 5, buy a $45 ticket and you’ll receive all the oysters you can eat, two drinks and live DJ music. Or try oyster po’boy sliders from the regular menu. You can partake in an oyster eating contest, too. Buy tickets here. 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/467-2555
- Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits – A $1 East or West Coast Oyster special is on for Aug. 5, with citrus champagne mignonette sauce, paired with a glass of bubbly. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/302-6460
Miami-Dade County
- The Dutch – Oysters & Bubbles is the special on Aug. 5, which means anytime that day you can slurp and sip with a variety of East and West coast oysters at half-price. And half-price Champagne by the glass. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/938-3111
- La Cote, Fontainebleau Miami Beach – This oceanside venue will be wheeling around a table-side oyster cart on Aug. 5, with oysters for $3 each. Rosé and Champagne will be on specials and a resident DJ provides a musical background. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/674-4710
- Lightkeepers – Another $1 per oyster special here, on the half-shell, or share a Lighthouse Tower (pictured) with friends. 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne; 305/365-4156
- Lure Fishbar – Unlimited oysters here for $25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is in the historic St. Moritz building at the Loews Miami Beach hotel. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/695-4550
- Mignonette – Try an oyster flight for $25 that includes three each of East Coast, West Coast, Uptown and Rockefeller oysters at Mignonette Uptown, then East, West, Rockefeller and Frank oysters at Mignonette Downtown. You could hit both restaurants in one day! 13951 Biscayne Blvd. (Uptown), 305/705-2159; 210 NE 18th St. (Downtown), Miami; 305/374-4635
- Rusty Pelican – Sit dockside and partake of the specials on Aug. 5 that include half-off oysters, oyster shooters and a special dish on the menu, the King Caesar Oyster Duo (pictured) with passionfruit, Fresno peppers, crispy buttermilk batter and coriander. 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; 305/361-3818
