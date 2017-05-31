5 Essential Travel Snacks and Healthy Hacks for Hurricane Season

Tomorrow is June 1, which means two things— the beginning of summer travels and the less exciting beginning of hurricane season. To help you prepare for both, I’m sharing my Z-tips for healthy foods to stock up on. They are great to take with you on the road, to the airport or to enjoy when you’re at home without electricity.

Snacks to keep you hydrated

When flying, many people experience dry skin and slight swelling due to the cabin pressure and low humidity. To help you with that, I suggest bringing oranges and bananas on your flight. Their high potassium content will help keep the fluid levels in your body regulated, and the vitamins and antioxidants can boost your immune system on crowded flights. Also, these fruits have a thick peel that makes them easy to transport and eat. If you are stocking up for a hurricane, these are great to have on hand because there is no hand-washing needed.

Get your greens on

Travel and tropical storms can be stressful, and healthy, dark leafy greens may be hard to find. If you’re in need of a nutritional boost, I recommend stocking up on energy bars with greens. One of my favorite brands is the locally made GreensPlus, and I am in love with the PlusBar Energy Chocolate. You can also buy the bars at Whole Foods Market on Glades Road. This bar has great flavor, is full of immune-system boosting nutrients and has chocolate!

Fill up on carbs

For an energy boost and to help steer clear of airport pretzels and potato chips, try Florida-made Sami’s Bakery crackers. They are my favorite millet and flax crackers, and they are full of good carbohydrates and healthy fats. Take the whole box or portion them out in Tupperware containers, then pack ’em in your carry-on luggage.

Protein that can help you relax

Did you know that flying can put a lot of stress on the body and affect your digestive system? In times like that, animal protein can be too hard for the body to handle. In those cases, I would recommend buying individual packs of hemp seeds. Hemp seeds are rich in protein and magnesium, a mineral that is often missing from our diets. Magnesium has the power to help us relax. I like buying hemp seeds that come in easy-to-peal individual packs, which are easy to take with you on the road. This way I can always add some extra protein to a simple garden salad to create a more filling meal. Check out different brands at the Whole Foods Market on Glades Road.

What to drink

Because TSA doesn’t allow passengers to bring liquids on flights, I suggest getting a refillable bottle like Hydroflask with an Aguagear filtering system. I bring one with me every time I travel and fill it up at the nearest water fountain once I pass the security gate. The great thing about this bottle is that it is reusable and ultimately the water may be cleaner than that in plastic water bottles. Did you know that chemicals from plastic bottles can leach out from the bottle and into the water it contains?