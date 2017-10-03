Artsy Restaurant Opens in Pineapple Grove; Flavor PB Deals Extended

Avant open in Pineapple Grove

A new restaurant with a different kind of inspiration has opened in Pineapple Grove.

Avant showcases original artistic elements from South Florida artists, inspired by the 1980s NYC guerilla art movement. Owned by both Nxt Big Thing and Society 8 Hospitality Group, it took over the spot of former eatery Solita & Mastino (also a Society 8 venue), and promises “the next progression in restaurants.” Part of the appeal is the dramatic décor, with sculptures, large pieces of artwork and special wood, mirror and fabric touches. The other part of the appeal should be the food, with dishes such as Drunken Mussels (pictured) in pink vodka sauce with pancetta and fries, truffle lobster with tomato bisque, or Bao Buns with Korean BBQ beef. Think I’ll save room to try the croissant bread pudding with Nutella, sweet coconut and whipped cream.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the kitchen closes at 1 a.m. and the restaurant closes at 1:30 a.m.

25 N.E. Second Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444; 561/921-8687

Continuation of Flavor PB specials

Because of Hurricane Irma, the Flavor Palm Beach restaurant special program has been extended into the first week of October, and, for some restaurants, longer than that. Here’s your chance to cash in on these prix-fixe meals if you haven’t already!

Most—but not all—restaurants have extended their prix-fixe specials through Oct. 7. You should check flavorpb.com to double-check which restaurants have these great deals, and you can make reservations from the website, too. Some restaurants are offering their terrific deals for a longer period of time; Through Oct. 22, two of those are the Leopard Lounge at the Chesterfield on Palm Beach and the Pavilion Grille in Boca Raton. Raindancer Steakhouse in West Palm Beach will offer its special through Oct. 30.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.