“Bad Santa,” “Christmopolitan” Some of Many Special Cocktails at Miracle Pop-Up Bar in Delray

A Miracle, death and glory

The pop-up concept is a happy one. A pop-up bar, restaurant, fashion store, dinner or any other event means something new, something fun, fun, fun! The only other word you could pair with “pop-up” to send it over the Fun Top is Christmas.

And guess what? You live near the only Miracle pop-up Christmas bar in Florida, a glorious combination that opens Nov. 24 at Death or Glory in Delray Beach. It’ll run through New Year’s Eve with custom holiday glassware and holiday-themed drinks inside a decked-out restaurant with songs, ribbons, garlands and lights.

While you sip a Bad Santa (hot mulled red wine, port, orange liqueur, golden raisins) or a Snowball Old-Fashioned (pictured above, photo by Melissa Hom) with gingerbread bourbon, you can also contribute to charity. The glassware is available for purchase, and 10 percent goes to Action Against Hunger. Try a Christmopolitan, Muletide, How the Gimlet Stole Christmas, Run Run Rudolph, You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out, Fa La La La La, Jingle Ball Nog and more. It’s worth it for the drink names alone.

The first Miracle holiday pop-up bar was a hit in New York in 2014. The next year it expanded to four locations; in 2016, it hit Greece, Montreal and Paris. This year, it’s an international brand with more than 50 locations. But there’s only one in Florida—get your Christmas sweaters on!

Piñon Grill turns 7 and diners get the gifts

We love it when restaurants pass along their anniversary happiness, like Piñon Grill is doing during November. For its seventh anniversary, Happy Hour is open seven days a week, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with half-off drinks and discounted appetizers, like the prime burger sliders (pictured). Take a break from shopping at the Town Center mall and relax with the Grill.

6000 Glades Road, Town Center mall, Boca Raton; 561/391-7770

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

