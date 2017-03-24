Boca and Las Olas Food and Drink Events Fast Approaching

Ticket round-up: Boca Mixology, Las Olas WFF

The second annual Mixology Boca event is fast approaching, with a chance to taste some new spirits and revisit some old friends. And that’s not including the great food from local restaurants such as: Villagio, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Tanzy, Café Med, M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, The Little Chalet and more. This is at Mizner Park Amphitheater on March 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for only those older than 21. Tickets are $45 each or two for $80 and available here

The Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is April 21, so you’ve got a bit of time, but not if you want to save 20 percent on tickets! Join the crowd as Las Olas closes for food from more than 60 restaurants and wine from more than 40 wineries. Plus the event benefits the American Lung Association. The $100 tickets are 20 percent off with code LIVINGFLA here: lasolaswff.com

Oldest Florida steakhouse adds ‘light’ lunch dishes

For 69 years, Okeechobee Steakhouse has been known for its amazing in-house dry aging and cutting of its steaks, along with the popular birthday special, where you get a free NY strip steak meal on your birthdate. (Yes, it’s a good deal.) They serve both lunch and dinner, and have now added some “lighter lunch” items, such as stuffed avocado filled with chipotle chicken salad; Southwestern Crab Louie with hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, avocado and chipotle dressing; a stacked corn beef sandwich; and Caesar wraps (pictured) and gorgonzola wraps and salad. Lunch is Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner is 3 p.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, Saturday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

