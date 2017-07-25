Boot Camp Brunch at Deck 84; 2-for-1 Oysters in Palm Beach

Deck 84: Mix some exercise with new summer dishes

Here’s the best way to indulge and not feel guilty—join trainer Bill Dorton in an hour-long boot camp with check-in at Deck 84 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the last Sunday of every month (that means July 30), then finish with brunch from 10:30 a.m. till 2 p.m. That way you can use the brunch discount card you get when you finish the boot camp. Sounds like a plan to me. And a great way to start a Sunday. To register for the workout, go here.

840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/665-8484

PB Catch: National Oyster Day means a two-for-one special

On Aug. 5 you can celebrate National Oyster Day at the island’s PB Catch restaurant with a two-for-one special on all oysters all evening. There will also be special oyster dishes on the menu that day. I recommend a nice crisp white wine with your oysters—a viognier or vouvray is usually my choice. Oysters and wine are the perfect dinner!

251 Sunrise Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-5558

A la carte

Delray’s Buddha Sky Bar is under new management, with Peter Cumplido as owner/operator. Cumplido opened the Las Olas Boulevard, Ft. Lauderdale, spot Sweet Nectar, and has other restaurant experience, too. The menu offers “healthier, fresh ingredients … moving away from fried rice.” Also offered is a dim sum menu, noodle bowls, a Robata Japanese grill menu, new cocktails, more than 40 new sake choices, Sunday brunch and more.

217 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/450-7557

