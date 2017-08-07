Season Specials: Boston’s Insane Lobster Deal and BRIO’s $5 Melon Cocktails

Boston’s Lobster Lunacy could drive you… hungry

It’s officially lobster season (Aug. 6-March 30), and Boston’s on the Beach’s lobster special will make sure you start the season off with a ton of these tender beauties.

The Lobster Lunacy special promises that when you order a steamed, 1-pound Maine lobster for market price, you get a second 1-pound lobster for $1 more. Yep, not a typo. So I’d recommend jogging to this oceanfront restaurant soon. The dinner comes with corn on the cob, red bliss potatoes, lemons and drawn butter, and this insane special is available during lunch and dinner.

40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364

Cool off with Brio’s $5 refreshing red melon drinks

They are beautiful to look at, contain watermelon and call out to us on these hot, hot days. That’s why BRIO Tuscan Grille’s drinks, created in honor of National Watermelon Day (of course they were!) in August, are luring you to the restaurant’s happy hour, when the special drinks are only $5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays, Brio will offer the Melon-Rita with watermelon, Jose Cuervo, lime juice and a salted rim ($5 during happy hour on Tuesdays and $8.50 any other time). Wednesdays bring the Melon-Kick Martini with watermelon, Bacardi Limon, apple juice, lime and jalapeño ($5 during happy hour on Wednesdays and $8.50 any other time). Thursdays mean Melon-Berry Mojitos ($5 during happy hour on Thursdays, and ordinarily $7.75) with watermelon, strawberries, mint, Cruzan Strawberry Rum and lime juice. The middle of the week never looked so good.

All locations, including Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens

