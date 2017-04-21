Broward and Miami-Dade April Food Events: Earth Day, Wine and More

Go delicious green for Earth Day at Seaspice, Villa Azur, RUST Wynwood

It’s Earth Day on April 22, so that means you should eat green, but it should be an appetizing green! That’s where Seaspice (422 NW North River Drive, Miami; 305/440-4200) comes in with the Plant Bowl that looks like an appetizing piece of a garden: red quinoa, black kale, figs, mango, beets, watermelon radish and flax seed cracker with maple tahini dressing. Or try a Go Green Margarita at Villa Azur (pictured; 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305/763-8688) with Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, cucumber, cantaloupe, lime juice, mint, agave nectar and black salt. Looks almost (!) too good to drink. Meanwhile, RUST Wynwood (2621 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305/576-6811) has a red quinoa salad with local ingredients, along with the quinoa, field greens, mango, cherry tomatoes, green onions, piquillo peppers marinade, kale sprouts and sunflower seeds.

Wine dinner features Banfi at Angelo Elia’s

Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas is hosting a four-course wine dinner April 25, starting at 6:30 p.m. The wines will be from Banfi, and Chef Angelo Elia’s menu will include seafood salad, crispy artichoke flower, spinach fettucine, herb-crusted lamb and petite filet and assorted desserts. Cost is $100 per person (inclusive), and reservations are required. (4215 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 954/561-7300)

Miami Taste of the Nation returns to Wynwood

On May 12, you can eat and drink to help benefit No Kid Hungry, at Miami’s Taste of the Nation, Soho Studios (2136 NW 1st Ave., Miami). This tasting event features top chefs, sommeliers and mixologists and goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a VIP ticket after-party available from 10 p.m. to midnight. There will be a silent auction and six mixologists at a speakeasy featuring specialty cocktails for the event. General admission tickets are $125, VIP tickets are $175, and VIP Plus tickets are $200 per person. Find the tickets here.

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour lands at Fontainebleau

Join a Grand Tour and never leave South Florida when Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour comes to Miami May 12, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Fontainbleau Hotel. There will be more than 240 wines featured, all rated more than 90 by the editors. The winemakers will be there, and lots of good food, too. Tickets are discounted at $225 for early customers and $295 for regular price tickets. Get tickets here.

Fontainebleau Hotel, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/538-2000

‘Cruise ship’ prix-fixe dishes at Mignonette Uptown

Now that cruise ships are becoming known (in some lines) for their food as well as their ports, it’s not a surprise to find a land-chef with a cruising state of mind. That would be Mignonette Uptown’s Chef/Owner Daniel Serfer, who has a Cruise Ship Special (pictured), a four-course prix-fixe dinner for $39. That includes a shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, fish or meat course and butterscotch Heath Bar bread pudding. Open for lunch and dinner daily, but the special is available only for Sunday-Thursday dinner.

Mignonette Uptown, 13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305/705-2159

New Exec Chef Luciano Sautto at Quattro unveils dishes

Executive Chef Luciano Sautto joined the Quattro Gastonomia Italiana staff in January and has made some memorable changes to the menu. Sautto is back in Miami again, most recently from Salute at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, and his new antipasti includes Arancini, crispy rice balls stuffed with Fontina cheese and Bolognese sauce. Yes, please. Also offered is handmade pasta prepared daily for dishes such as Tagliolini All’astice (with Maine lobster and cherry tomatoes) or Penetta Alle Zucchine E Gamberetti (penne with zucchini and shrimp). Sautto was one of the featured SOBEWFF chefs this year. Open for lunch and dinner.

Quattro Gastonomia Italiana, 1014 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305/531-4833

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.