Christmas Dinner Options in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

3030 Ocean (pictured), 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3129: has a special prix-fixe Christmas Day menu at $65 per person (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity). The three-course meal includes Executive Chef Adrienne Grenier’s slow-cooked prime rib, and dessert is white chocolate & quince bread pudding. Just sayin’. One of the newly renovated restaurant’s cranberry whiskey sours would go well with that dinner. Or before dinner. Or after.

Beauty & the Feast at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/567-8070: On Dec. 24, celebrate the Italian Christmas Eve tradition, Feast of the Seven Fishes. There’s a special menu, with more than a dozen seafood dishes, and the regular menu is also available. Seating starts at 5 p.m.

Then on Christmas Day, the restaurant offers a prix-fixe menu, $49.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 12 and under, with a feast-style meal including carving stations, appetizers and desserts. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

At the Fontainebleau:

  • StripSteak by Michael Mina, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/538-2000: On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $75 per person, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Scarpetta (pictured): On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Feast of the Seven Fishes means a four-course prix-fixe menu at $75 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.
  • Vida: On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. offering a traditional Christmas buffet for $65 per adult and $32.50 for kids, excluding tax and gratuity.

 

The Dutch (Inside W South Beach Hotel), 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/938-3111: offers a special menu for Christmas Eve. Dinner costs $50, and is available on Christmas Eve.

BLT Prime Miami, Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 305/591-6066: offers a special Christmas Blackboard menu with a la carte dishes or a three-course prix fixe meal. Including one appetizer, main course, side, and dessert, the prix fixe menu, created by chef de cuisine Dustin Ward, costs $65 per person.

Macchialina, 820 Alton Road, Miami Beach: offers a four-course prix-fixe menu on Christmas Eve, for $55 per person, plus available wine pairing for $28 more per person.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, Riverside Hotel, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale: On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a prix-fixe menu for $75 per person.

 

Also open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, with a la carte menus:

Seaspice, 422 NW North River Drive, Miami;

El Churrasco, 801 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami,

Bagatelle Miami Beach, 220 21st Street, Miami Beach;

Pao by Paul Qui, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach;

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach;

Cantina la Veinte, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami;

Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami;

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana, 1014 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach;

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, The Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale;

Oceans 234, 234 N. Oceans Blvd., Deerfield Beach;

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.