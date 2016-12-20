Christmas Dinner Options in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

3030 Ocean (pictured), 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3129: has a special prix-fixe Christmas Day menu at $65 per person (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity). The three-course meal includes Executive Chef Adrienne Grenier’s slow-cooked prime rib, and dessert is white chocolate & quince bread pudding. Just sayin’. One of the newly renovated restaurant’s cranberry whiskey sours would go well with that dinner. Or before dinner. Or after.

Beauty & the Feast at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/567-8070: On Dec. 24, celebrate the Italian Christmas Eve tradition, Feast of the Seven Fishes. There’s a special menu, with more than a dozen seafood dishes, and the regular menu is also available. Seating starts at 5 p.m.

Then on Christmas Day, the restaurant offers a prix-fixe menu, $49.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 12 and under, with a feast-style meal including carving stations, appetizers and desserts. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At the Fontainebleau:

StripSteak by Michael Mina, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/538-2000: On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $75 per person, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Scarpetta (pictured): On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Feast of the Seven Fishes means a four-course prix-fixe menu at $75 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.

Vida: On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. offering a traditional Christmas buffet for $65 per adult and $32.50 for kids, excluding tax and gratuity.

The Dutch (Inside W South Beach Hotel), 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/938-3111: offers a special menu for Christmas Eve. Dinner costs $50, and is available on Christmas Eve.

BLT Prime Miami, Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 305/591-6066: offers a special Christmas Blackboard menu with a la carte dishes or a three-course prix fixe meal. Including one appetizer, main course, side, and dessert, the prix fixe menu, created by chef de cuisine Dustin Ward, costs $65 per person.

Macchialina, 820 Alton Road, Miami Beach: offers a four-course prix-fixe menu on Christmas Eve, for $55 per person, plus available wine pairing for $28 more per person.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, Riverside Hotel, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale: On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a prix-fixe menu for $75 per person.

Also open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, with a la carte menus:

–Seaspice, 422 NW North River Drive, Miami;

–El Churrasco, 801 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami,

–Bagatelle Miami Beach, 220 21st Street, Miami Beach;

–Pao by Paul Qui, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach;

–Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach;

–Cantina la Veinte, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami;

–Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami;

–Quattro Gastronomia Italiana, 1014 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach;

–Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, The Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale;

–Oceans 234, 234 N. Oceans Blvd., Deerfield Beach;