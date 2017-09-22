Oceans-234-Chef-William-Middleton

This Month: ‘Claws for a Cause’ at Oceans 234, Rhythm Cafe Wine Dinner

Time to dine at Oceans 234’s ‘Claws for a Cause’

Oceans 234 Executive Chef William Middleton. Photo courtesy of Oceans 234.

Shake off the last of the fallen leaves from your beachside duds, and head over to Oceans 234 Sept. 24. By the ocean, you’ll be able to attend “Claws for a Cause,” which means enjoying a lobster bake created by Executive Chef William Middleton while supporting B The Difference. This nonprofit raises funds for research to find a cure for Neurofibromatosis (NF), as well as supporting individuals and their families who are battling NF. Part of the B Happy Program, the monies allow those with NF and their families to go on an all-inclusive vacation within the U.S. to a dream destination. Being happy!

The “Claws for a Cause” event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include the lobster bake, Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, Attitude by Pascal Jolivet wines and music from DJ Charlie Cortes. Non-shellfish options will be available, too.

234 N. Ocean Blvd., Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Rhythm Café wine dinner features Klinker Brick Winery

On Sept. 28, West Palm’s Rhythm Café will host a wine dinner featuring choices of Lodi albarino, rosé, syrah and zinfandels, as well as your choice of ravioli, chicken, short rib and more. The cost is $75 (includes tax/gratuity) and doors open at 6:30 p.m. You need to call for reservations.

Rhythm Café, 3800 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/833-3406

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
