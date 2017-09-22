This Month: ‘Claws for a Cause’ at Oceans 234, Rhythm Cafe Wine Dinner
Time to dine at Oceans 234’s ‘Claws for a Cause’
Shake off the last of the fallen leaves from your beachside duds, and head over to Oceans 234 Sept. 24. By the ocean, you’ll be able to attend “Claws for a Cause,” which means enjoying a lobster bake created by Executive Chef William Middleton while supporting B The Difference. This nonprofit raises funds for research to find a cure for Neurofibromatosis (NF), as well as supporting individuals and their families who are battling NF. Part of the B Happy Program, the monies allow those with NF and their families to go on an all-inclusive vacation within the U.S. to a dream destination. Being happy!
The “Claws for a Cause” event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include the lobster bake, Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, Attitude by Pascal Jolivet wines and music from DJ Charlie Cortes. Non-shellfish options will be available, too.
234 N. Ocean Blvd., Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539
Rhythm Café wine dinner features Klinker Brick Winery
On Sept. 28, West Palm’s Rhythm Café will host a wine dinner featuring choices of Lodi albarino, rosé, syrah and zinfandels, as well as your choice of ravioli, chicken, short rib and more. The cost is $75 (includes tax/gratuity) and doors open at 6:30 p.m. You need to call for reservations.
Rhythm Café, 3800 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/833-3406
Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.
