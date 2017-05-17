Collagen: 3 Ways to Use It For Smoother, Younger Looking Skin

While I mostly focus on plant-based cuisine, in this blog I am going to talk about collagen supplements as they have been getting a lot of attention lately. If you are sticking to vegan cuisine, I will also share a tip on how to increase your own collagen production.

What is collagen?

Collagen is a protein found in the human or animal body that is responsible for holding the whole system together. It is also the protein that helps us grow strong nails, get shiny hair and enjoy smooth skin.

We are all born with a natural ability to produce collagen, but as we age we produce less and less. Additionally, overexposure to the sun can inhibit collagen production and increase the signs of aging.

Since sun is unavoidable in South Florida and no one can stop time, I want to share three tips that can help firm up your skin and bring you a youthful glow.

Make your own collagen

The best way to increase your body’s production of collagen is through proper diet and by avoiding sun exposure. Because we build collagen when we consume protein, I recommend eating more sprouted mung beans, which are not only a great protein source, but they are also known for their anti-aging properties. Mix them up in a salad with vitamin C-rich red bell peppers and you’ve got yourself a true fountain of youth.

Watch my video to learn how to sprout your own mung beans.