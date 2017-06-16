Screen Shot 2017-06-16 at 2.20.42 PM

Treat Dad to a Meal at His Favorite Restaurant With These Father’s Day Specials

Father’s Day is just two days away! If you didn’t see anything you liked in our Miami or Palm Beach County listings, here’s your last chance to treat Dad to a special meal at his favorite restaurant with these Father’s Day specials.

Spoto’s Oyster Bar

Start with a Father’s Day special 2-pound lobster with mashed potatoes and vegetables for lunch or dinner ($38.50). Or try the buffet brunch with eggs Benedict, eggs and bacon, a charcuterie platter and more for $14.95 per person. Brunch is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and dinner is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448

Pistache French Bistro

Photo courtesy of Pistache.

A prix-fixe brunch for dads and families starts at 11 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. and includes dishes such as salmon tartare, crisp pork belly, Burgundy escargots, short rib hash, Le Pistache burger (pictured), steak frites, crab quiche, poached Maine lobster cobb and more. Cost is $65 per person.

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Council Oak Dining Room Upper Deck 3-2017 hi-res (1)

A Father’s Day brunch features unlimited Taittinger Brut La Francaise, plus all kinds of food stations (omelet, meats, raw bar, pasta, sushi) for $89 per person.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954/327-7501

SuViche

SuViche sushi

For Father’s Day, you can buy a sushi roll and get one half-off to celebrate both Dad and National Sushi Day. Dads also get one complimentary beer.

401 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/656-3663

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.

