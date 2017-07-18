Dine Out Downtown Delray Restaurant Week takes place Aug. 1 - 7, and features prix-fixe meals for take-out, lunch and dinner. Photo provided by Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.

Gear Up for Dine Out Downtown Delray Restaurant Week’s Prix-Fixe Specials

/0 Comments/in , , /by
Dine Out Downtown Delray Restaurant Week takes place Aug. 1 - 7, and features prix-fixe meals for take-out, lunch and dinner. Photo provided by Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.

Dine Out Downtown Delray Restaurant Week takes place Aug. 1 – 7, and features prix-fixe meals for take-out, lunch and dinner. Photo provided by Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.

We love eating well and benefiting charities at the same time (who doesn’t?), and that’s where Dine Out Downtown Delray comes in. From Aug. 1- Aug. 7, a boatload of restaurants will offer great prix-fixe meals and will raise awareness for the Delray Beach Homeless Initiative for Children in partnership with Palm Beach County Food Bank. That’s a mouthful, so plan on pairing a mouthful of food with that from the many participating Delray restaurants. For the full list, click here.

The dining deals include $10 and under dine-out specials; $20 and under multi-course prix-fixe lunches; $40 and under multi-course prix-fixe dinners and scheduled culinary events at some of the restaurants. Make reservations, and remember the prix-fixe meals are per person and don’t include tax/gratuity.

To start the excitement, here are some of the venues. More are jumping on as the dates grow closer.

Try: 32 East, 3rd & 3rd , 50 Ocean, Banyan, Big Al’s Steaks, Boston’s on the Beach, Caffe Luna Rosa, Che!!!, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Corner Porch, Cream, Dada, Death or Glory, Deck 84, Delray Hideaway, Eat Market, Farmhouse Kitchen, Honey, Juicebuzz, Juice Papi, Lemongrass, Luigi’s Coal Oven Pizza, Max’s Harvest, Mellow Mushroom, Papa’s Tapas, Prime, Purgreens, Rack’s Fish House + Oyster Bar, ROK:BRGR, Salt 7, Sandwiches by the Sea, Sazio, Scuola Vecchia, Smoke BBQ, The Office, Vic & Angelo’s, Windy City Pizza.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.

You might also like
poster_show80.jpg The Week Ahead: June 29 to July 4
weezer.jpg The Week Ahead: June 14 to 20
06_cornellartmuseum_lit_sam-tufnell_gnomes.jpg Cornell's Light-Up Exhibition a Must-See
randirhodes.jpg Mini Q&A: Randi Rhodes
bastilleday.jpg The Week Ahead: July 12 to 18
tumblr_inline_o7fox5yzl71rltsjp_500.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 2 to 8
royale-magestique_web.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 17 to 22
paintings-by-carol-prusa.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 23 to 29