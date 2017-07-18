Gear Up for Dine Out Downtown Delray Restaurant Week’s Prix-Fixe Specials

We love eating well and benefiting charities at the same time (who doesn’t?), and that’s where Dine Out Downtown Delray comes in. From Aug. 1- Aug. 7, a boatload of restaurants will offer great prix-fixe meals and will raise awareness for the Delray Beach Homeless Initiative for Children in partnership with Palm Beach County Food Bank. That’s a mouthful, so plan on pairing a mouthful of food with that from the many participating Delray restaurants. For the full list, click here.

The dining deals include $10 and under dine-out specials; $20 and under multi-course prix-fixe lunches; $40 and under multi-course prix-fixe dinners and scheduled culinary events at some of the restaurants. Make reservations, and remember the prix-fixe meals are per person and don’t include tax/gratuity.

To start the excitement, here are some of the venues. More are jumping on as the dates grow closer.

Try: 32 East, 3rd & 3rd , 50 Ocean, Banyan, Big Al’s Steaks, Boston’s on the Beach, Caffe Luna Rosa, Che!!!, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Corner Porch, Cream, Dada, Death or Glory, Deck 84, Delray Hideaway, Eat Market, Farmhouse Kitchen, Honey, Juicebuzz, Juice Papi, Lemongrass, Luigi’s Coal Oven Pizza, Max’s Harvest, Mellow Mushroom, Papa’s Tapas, Prime, Purgreens, Rack’s Fish House + Oyster Bar, ROK:BRGR, Salt 7, Sandwiches by the Sea, Sazio, Scuola Vecchia, Smoke BBQ, The Office, Vic & Angelo’s, Windy City Pizza.

