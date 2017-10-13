Dine for Puerto Rico and California This Month and Make a Difference

Casa D’Angelo: “Dine for a Cause”

Early in his career, Chef Angelo Elia worked in Puerto Rico for several years, and the island has a special place in his heart. He put together a four-course menu with wine pairings for Oct. 16, and this Casa D’Angelo/Boca dinner will be a fundraiser with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting UNICEF USA Puerto Rico Relief.

The dinner menu includes choices such as beef carpaccio, pan-seared scallops, smoked mozzarella ravioli, risotto, branzino piccata, veal rollatini and more. Tickets are $150 per person and reservations are required; seating starts at 6 p.m.

171 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561/996-1234

Bistro Ten Zero One: “Puerto Rico in My Heart”

Chef Christian Quinones of Bistro Ten Zero One in West Palm Beach watched as his homeland of Puerto Rico was torn apart during Hurricane Maria. Along with that was the knowledge his 4-year-old daughter was on the island during the storm, too. His family was able to bring her to Florida, but Chef Quinones wants to send help to those still trying to survive there. To do that, he’s created “Puerto Rico in My Heart,” a fundraiser at the West Palm Marriott on Oct. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Other participating chefs include Chef Sean Brasel of Meat Market, Robert Trevino of Food Network and Rafael Velasquez, formerly of Makoto. There will be live music, a silent auction, dancing and more. Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door and include food and drinks. Tickets are available here.

Bistro Ten Zero One, West Palm Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd.; 561/833-1234

32 East hosts dinner to benefit Napa/Sonoma fire victims

A special wine dinner on Oct. 22 hosted by 32 East will donate both dinner proceeds and the money raised by a wine raffle to the American Red Cross, which will use the funds to help victims of the Napa/Sonoma wildfires. General Manager John Bates was just in Sonoma in June, and knows a lot of his customers have personal memories of the area. The dinner, starting at 7 p.m., costs $120, and the restaurant will fit in as many diners as they can to maximize the results.

Dishes will include Maine scallops, chicken cacciatore, venison loin, grilled tenderloin of beef, and Kilwin’s dark chocolate truffles for dessert. Each diner is asked to bring a bottle of wine for the raffle. Reservations are required.

32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/276-7868

Oktoberfest dinner features Funky Buddha beer

Join Burt & Max’s Executive Chef, Patrick Broadhead, as he pairs dinner dishes and local brews from Funky Buddha Brewery for a four-course event. On Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m., there will be five beers at this Buddha-Fest that include some exclusive releases not sold in stores or other restaurants. Cost is $55 per person, and space is limited, so reservations are required. Call Amber Clark, director of marketing, at 561/826-1790.

9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Marketplace, Delray Beach

