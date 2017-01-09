Dining Events at Angelo Elia Pizza; Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock

Ahhh. The season and the cool weather are here, which means good food, good wine, good times and here comes the weekend! Along with the end of the week, we bring you some upcoming events to put on your calendar.

Masi wines featured at Angelo Elia Pizza four-course dinner

The Masi wines, grown by the same family since the late 18th century, will be highlighted at a four-course wine dinner January 18 at Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas (4215 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 954/561-7300). Starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m., the dinner at 7 p.m. features dishes from Chef Angelo Elia such as tartare di Tonno, paccheri al Pomodoro fresco, duo di carni and more. The cost is $80 per person; reservations are required.

James Beard Culinary Mix five-course dinner at Kuro

Start off 2017 in a delicious way with a five-course dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning chefs, and hosted by TV celebrity chef Ted Allen — all at Kuro on January 19. Part of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, this Japanese restaurant will be home to the dinner, which benefits the James Beard Foundation’s new National Scholars program.

A pre-dinner VIP ticket gives you access to a cocktail reception at the hotel’s L Bar, where you can meet Ted Allen and Chef Marcus Samuelsson, chef/owner of Red Rooster Harlem and Streetbird Rotisserie. After the dinner there will be a Q&A with the chefs to top off the evening.

Tickets are $175 and $250 per person and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Kuro is at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood.