Dining Options for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Happy 2017, y’all! Make it a special kickoff for the New Year by having dinner, drinks and merriment at a restaurant near you. Or travel a bit for a new experience. Or join in a New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge. That’s what the new year is all about!

 

Palm Beach County

50-ocean

50 Ocean, 50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364: Special dishes offered on New Year’s Eve (coconut lobster, spiced pumpkin ravioli, peppercorn-crusted beef tomahawk ribeye and more) for dinner from 5 p.m. to midnight (last seating at 10 p.m.). The ocean-view restaurant (pictured) is also open New Year’s Day for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

 

Banko Cantina, 114 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach; 561/355-1399: On New Year’s Eve, this recently opened Northern Mexican restaurant is celebrating with general admission tickets ($40 per person with 2-hour call open bar, 9 p.m. to midnight; $50 per person for 2-hour premium open bar, 9 p.m. to midnight), and a chance to be on the open rooftop bar with music and party favors, too.

 

Table 427, 427 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach; 561/506-8211: This small but delicious restaurant is having all-night live entertainment with a flamenco guitarist from 7-9 p.m., then a DJ until midnight. Offering a three-course, prix-fixe for $84.99 that includes a glass of Champagne, party favors and fireworks.

 

Avocado Grill, 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822: On New Year’s Eve, regular menu until 8 p.m., from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., enjoy a late-night, four-course meal. Cost: $119 per person, includes glass of Champagne.

 

Vic & Angelo’s, 4520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/630-9899: Try a four-course prix-fixe meal, featuring dishes such as spaghetti & Nonna’s gigante meatball (pictured) for New Year’s Eve, $85 per person, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; New Year’s Day open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with limited dinner menu.

 

Oceans 234, 234 N. Oceans Blvd., Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539: Put your toes in the ocean for the start of 2017, with this really-on-the-beach restaurant offering special New Year’s Eve dishes such as jumbo stone crab claws, a cowboy ribeye, and more. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Then a New Year’s Day brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Broward/Miami-Dade Counties

B Square Burgers & Booze, 1021 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/999-5216: This new restaurant will celebrate New Year’s with dishes such as Branzino on Fire, a slow-roasted prime rib or the Epic Burger (pictured), which is stuffed with caramelized apples and onions, topped with smoked gouda, confit pork belly and a chocolate miso glaze. That’s the way to start the year! After dinner, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., join the Epic New Year’s Eve Open Bar Party with a live DJ, with an open bar for $75 (plus gratuity & tax) and includes a midnight champagne toast. Guests dining at the restaurant that evening will receive 20 percent off of the open bar price.

 

Ciao Cucina & Bar, 4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek; 954/601-1234: Celebrate New Year’s and sit ringside at circus acts, too, when this restaurant joins with Ethos Greek Bistro for Cirque deu Ciao. Cost is $69 per person (inside dining) or $59 per person (outside dining) and while you eat a multi-dish menus, there is a DJ and circus acts performing.

 

Beauty & The Feast, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 954/567-8070: For New Year’s Eve, there are two seatings, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., 9 p.m.-midnight. The first seating will offer a three-course feast-style dinner for $59 per person. The second seating includes a four-course feast-style dinner and entertainment including a DJ, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight; $119* per person.

 

5th Floor Oceanfront Terrace, Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 954/567-8070: Want to dress up for New Year’s Eve? The Gala Under the Stars here is your answer. Seating starts at 8:30 p.m., for $129 per person, the four-course prix-fixe dinner includes live entertainment, party favors and a midnight celebration.

 

The 3rd Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge, Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 954/567-8070: At 10:30 a.m., you can meet at Lifeguard Tower 11 on Fort Lauderdale Beach in front of The Atlantic Hotel & Spa and go for a dive. Then join the prix-fixe brunch for $49 until 2:30 p.m. If you go to the Plunge, you will receive a $20.17 discount on brunch. There’s a place to dry off and change before eating. Go for it!

 

Villa Azur, 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305/763-8688: Fairy tale creatures will welcome diners at this Enchanted Villa-themed celebration, with two seatings. First seating, from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. is a three-course prix-fixe meal, and a glass of champagne for $250 per person. Second seating at 9:45 p.m. is a four-course prix fixe menu paired with Dom Perignon Rose, starting at $500 per person. Children will be accommodated with a $99 menu.  Or try the Brasserie Azur, with a four-course $75 pre-fixe menu with live music and a 2016 countdown. Children will be accommodated with a $35 menu. Brasserie Azur opens for brunch at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

 

El Churrasco, 801 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami: Offering a five-course pre-fixe menu, for $180 per person, that includes wines and a bottle of champagne for tables of four. With live shows and music, and fireworks overlooking the Biscayne Bay and Miami skyline.

 

Artisan Beach House, Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami; 305/455-5460: Go all James Bond and Bond Girl here with the Shaken Not Stirred New Year’s Eve Gala. Dress as your favorite Bond character (that could include a lot of beautiful clothing!), and choose from an early three-course dinner, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for $125 per person; a late four-course dinner, 8:30 p.m.-close for $250 per person, and then dance party tickets are also available for $95 per person.

