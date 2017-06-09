Dining Snippets: TooJay’s BBQ Specials and Summer Deals at The Butcher Shop
TooJay’s BBQ specials just in time for summer
Starting this week, TooJay’s adds three barbecue dishes (pictured) to its summer menu. The hickory chicken sandwich is a marinated chicken breast coated with BBQ sauce, topped with smokehouse bacon, American cheese and caramelized onions ($10.49). The BBQ chicken salad has greens, tomatoes, corn, black beans, melted cheddar, smokehouse bacon and ranch dressing, sitting beneath grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce ($10.99 entrée). The BBQ burger is crowned with smokehouse bacon, American cheese, smoky BBQ sauce and an onion ring ($10.99).
There are 27 TooJay’s restaurants in Florida, including these:
5030 Champion Blvd., Boca Raton; 3013 Yamato Road, Boca Raton; 2240 NW 19th St., Boca Raton
Prix-fixe meals make choices easy at The Butcher Shop
More summer specials are here, and The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill offers two to make dining easier for you and your wallet. Offered daily throughout the summer are the Chef’s Daily House Made Sausage, fries and soda for $7, or your choice of appetizer, steak frites and dessert for $25.
209 6th St., West Palm Beach; butchershopwpb.com
