toojay's bbq specials

Dining Snippets: TooJay’s BBQ Specials and Summer Deals at The Butcher Shop

/0 Comments/in /by

TooJay’s BBQ specials just in time for summer

Screen Shot 2017-06-09 at 9.42.17 AM

Starting this week, TooJay’s adds three barbecue dishes (pictured) to its summer menu. The hickory chicken sandwich is a marinated chicken breast coated with BBQ sauce, topped with smokehouse bacon, American cheese and caramelized onions ($10.49). The BBQ chicken salad has greens, tomatoes, corn, black beans, melted cheddar, smokehouse bacon and ranch dressing, sitting beneath grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce ($10.99 entrée). The BBQ burger is crowned with smokehouse bacon, American cheese, smoky BBQ sauce and an onion ring ($10.99).

There are 27 TooJay’s restaurants in Florida, including these:

5030 Champion Blvd., Boca Raton; 3013 Yamato Road, Boca Raton; 2240 NW 19th St., Boca Raton

Prix-fixe meals make choices easy at The Butcher Shop

Assorted sausages from The Butcher Shop. Photo by Steve Levine, Steady 70.

Assorted sausages from The Butcher Shop. Photo by Steve Levine, Steady 70 Photography.

More summer specials are here, and The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill offers two to make dining easier for you and your wallet. Offered daily throughout the summer are the Chef’s Daily House Made Sausage, fries and soda for $7, or your choice of appetizer, steak frites and dessert for $25.

209 6th St., West Palm Beach; butchershopwpb.com

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
collagen Collagen: 3 Ways to Use It For Smoother, Younger Looking Skin
sea turtle awareness month How You Can Help Loggerheads During Sea Turtle Awareness Month
maikai_hukilau2011.jpg The Week Ahead: June 7 to 13
delray cra Delray CRA Seats Open, Boca Plans Another Downtown Garage, and More Boca/Delray News
atlantic crossing Atlantic Crossing Settlement Imminent and Other News of Note
bastilleday.jpg The Week Ahead: July 12 to 18
octopus New Insta-Worthy Dishes at Max's Harvest
new old school square Details of the New Old School Square, Chabad Litigation Goes on