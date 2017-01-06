Dinner Series at Eau Palm Beach; Bolay Opening in Boca

Angle Uncorked dinner series starts at Eau Palm Beach

Are you ready to start the year with great wine, great food and a luxurious atmosphere? Me, too.

Here’s where you can do that – Eau Palm Beach Resort is starting its Angle Uncorked wine dinner series. Starting on Jan. 18, the luxe Angle restaurant will host the first of five dinners, with Hanzell Vineyard Winemaker Michael McNeill (pictured) hosting the reception and dinner prepared by Chef de Cuisine Manlee Siu. Siu will include dishes from Angle’s new fall menu, and the Hanzell chardonnays and pinot noirs will be highlighted. These wines are part of Angle’s wine cellar, which has earned Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence for the past two years. Cost is $195 per person, and the reception starts at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561/533-6000

The other dinners in the series are:

Feb. 8: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles with the House of Ruinart, cost of reception and dinner $245 per person.

March 15: Silver Oak Winemaker Nate Weis, cost $205 per person. Wines featured are cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir and merlot.

April 12: Opus One Winery Winemaker Michael Silacci, cost $195 per person.

May 11: Cakebread Cellars Winemaker/Owner Dennis Cakebread, cost $165 per person. Wines featured are sauvignon blanc, merlot and reserve wines.

Bolay announces opening date in Boca Raton

The “superfoods bowl restaurant,” Bolay will open the Boca Raton location doors at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27, just in time for the Super Bowl. The first 25 customers in line win a free catered party for up to 10 people at a later date. To be in line, go to the restaurant at the Polo Club Shoppes, 5030 Champion Blvd.