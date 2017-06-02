Summer south of us means specials, Miami Spice in a couple of months and more. Let’s dine in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Inside Fort Lauderdale’s Ritz-Carlton, this restaurant has a great oceanside view, and now it’s promising weekday specials, too. Mondays bring you Bootleg burgers and a Bootlager draft beer (pictured) for $10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Also during those hours on Tuesday, the featured duo is two tacos and a margarita for $10. On Wednesday, you can eat 1 pound of the featured seafood and drink a Shoefly cocktail for $29. Then Thursdays are Ladies Nights, with complimentary bubbly and $5 snacks, followed by Fridays with $6 bites and beverages from the happy hour menu.

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/302-6460

You know the Casa D’Angelo on Palmetto Park Road, and the Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas on Jog Road in Delray Beach. There’s also a Weston and a Coral Springs location, and now Doral joins the club. The Tuscan cuisine menu is similar to the other restaurants and includes the Margherita pizza (pictured), grilled octopus, linguine vongole and homemade pastries, cookies and cakes.

3535 NW 83rd Ave, Suite 133, Doral, Florida 33122; 305/470-2937

