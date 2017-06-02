Summer south of us means specials, Miami Spice in a couple of months and more. Let’s dine in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
Burlock Coast: Special meals and deals
Inside Fort Lauderdale’s Ritz-Carlton, this restaurant has a great oceanside view, and now it’s promising weekday specials, too. Mondays bring you Bootleg burgers and a Bootlager draft beer (pictured) for $10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Also during those hours on Tuesday, the featured duo is two tacos and a margarita for $10. On Wednesday, you can eat 1 pound of the featured seafood and drink a Shoefly cocktail for $29. Then Thursdays are Ladies Nights, with complimentary bubbly and $5 snacks, followed by Fridays with $6 bites and beverages from the happy hour menu.
1 N. Fort Lauderdale Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/302-6460
Angelo Elia opens fifth venue at CityPlace Doral
You know the Casa D’Angelo on Palmetto Park Road, and the Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas on Jog Road in Delray Beach. There’s also a Weston and a Coral Springs location, and now Doral joins the club. The Tuscan cuisine menu is similar to the other restaurants and includes the Margherita pizza (pictured), grilled octopus, linguine vongole and homemade pastries, cookies and cakes.
3535 NW 83rd Ave, Suite 133, Doral, Florida 33122; 305/470-2937
The Bol opens with Asian menu at Seminole Casino
Say hello to @SemCasinoCoCo newest hot spot! #TheBol is now open pic.twitter.com/f6CGqSvFNp— The Seminole Tribune (@SeminoleTribune) May 26, 2017
Joining seven other restaurants at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is The Bol, which features Chinese and Vietnamese recipes. Open for lunch and dinner daily, the Asian cuisine uses wok-cooking styles with traditional Asian ingredients.
5550 NW 40 St., Coconut Creek; 954/977-6700
Estefan Kitchen previews Miami Spice menu
Gloria and Emilio Estefan are at it again, breaking new ground with Estefan Kitchen, which is the first Cuban restaurant in Miami’s Design District. The restaurant’s Chef Odell Torres (pictured) uses traditional Estefan family recipes, with an emphasis on health. On June 14, for $55 per person, you can preview the Kitchen’s Miami Spice three-course, prix-fixe menu that will be a part of the August Miami Spice program. Reservations are required, and this dinner will be popular.
Estefan Kitchen, 140 NE 39 St., Miami Design District; 786/843-3880
More info about the Miami Spice program is here.
Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.