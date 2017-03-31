Easter Brunch and Dinner Choices in Palm Beach County

Searching for great Easter brunches or dinner possibilities? Easter (April 16) is approaching quickly, so make your reservations now. Here are some options in Palm Beach County:

The Addison

With unlimited mimosas and Bellinis and the fab food, this is a beautiful spot to spend the holiday (pictured). With a prix-fixe menu, $89.95 per person (excluding tax/gratuity), and kids under 12 at half price, the menu will include a raw bar display, breakfast stations, carving station, children’s station and a Viennese table for desserts. But, of course! Reservations required, and seating starts at 10 a.m. 2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561/372-0568

City Cellar

Start here with classic French toast (pictured), or eggs Benedict, or blue crab Florentine, or a breakfast pizza. Add in bottomless mimosas or endless Bloody Mary’s and you’re set for Easter. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.; dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations suggested. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; 561/366-0071

Sant Ambroeus

A three-course prix-fixe Easter buffet is offered for $85 per person. That includes an appetizer buffet and a selection from six main course options. Of course, the desserts here are not to be missed: an assortment of profiteroles, chocolate crostate and carrot cake. Reservations recommended. The buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach; 561/285-7990

Café Boulud

This annual Easter brunch buffet has all kinds of dishes, including blue crab tomato quiche, smoked salmon Benedict, leg of lamb and herb roasted turkey breast. Cost is $95 per person, $42 for kids under 10 and includes an Easter egg hunt in the courtyard. Reservations recommended. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

Avocado Grill

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Easter brunch menu includes braised lamb quesadilla, roasted lamb shank, lobster Benedict, as well as its regular brunch menu. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822

The Regional

The first Easter brunch at this new restaurant includes traditional Southern brunch fare plus an Easter buffet for $65 per person. Chef Lindsay Autry will offer dishes including cornmeal flapjacks, fried chicken thighs, buttermilk waffles, an omelet station and desserts like the carrot cake (pictured). From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Reservations suggested. 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

Pistache French Bistro

A three-course prix-fixe meal is $65 per person, $25 for children. The menu includes dish choices including salmon tartare, steak frites, roasted duck & waffle, short rib hash, jumbo lump crab quiche and more. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations suggested. 201 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the best food coverage of Boca and beyond.