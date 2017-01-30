Where to Eat on Super Bowl Sunday

It’s the Falcons and the Patriots, as they face off in Houston on February 5 for the Super Bowl. (That means the Puppy Bowl will also air on Animal Planet, but that’s a different story…)

Here are some great venues to watch the game and eat some super, super food while watching:

Specials include $2.50 sliders, 75 cent wings, $5 Jack Honey and Jack Fire, $16 buckets of domestic beer; $21 Buckets of imported beer. And some of the best burgers around, of course.

213 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

A VIP package means for $75 you get a guaranteed seat at the bar or a table, a three-course meal and complimentary open bar covering well drinks, house wine and all beer.

40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach

Drive your boat to watch the game at this waterfront restaurant on Atlantic Avenue. Deck 84 is serving specials for the game including half off all draft beers and 75 cent wings. Plus nine flat-screen TVs and half-off all drafts including local beers from Due South Brewing Co. and Funky Buddha. Drinks specials start at 5 p.m.

840 E Atlantic. Ave., Delray Beach

For $40 Chef Lindsay Autry will send you home with a Southern meal in a to-go box: a 10-piece fried chicken bucket, comprising the whole bird, six buttermilk biscuits, coleslaw and The Regional Kitchen & Public House’s hot sauce and house sauce. Dish out $12 more and you’ll get pimento cheese.

Preorder by Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.

CityPlace, 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

For $25, have all-you-can-eat wings and all-you-can-drink Blue Point beer. And watch the game! Then call Uber.

5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton

BurgerFi wants you to save Super Bowl food — by buying its “Burger Box” of 10 cheeseburgers for $50 on Super Bowl Sunday. That’s just five bucks a bun. The offer applies to the BurgerFi Cheeseburger: two natural angus burgers, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi sauce.

2009-C NE 2nd Street, Deerfield Beach

6 S Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach

If you go to Duffy’s you can watch the game on not one, but 100 flat screen TVs. That’s a whole lotta super bowl. Also enjoy 2-for-1 drinks and earn double MVP points on dine-in and takeout orders. If you’re not an MVP, you can sign up at the restaurant. Duffy’s is all about the wings, and you’ve got 9 sauces to choose from, ranging from mild original all the way to Atomic Ghost Chili.

Various locations. See the website for a Duffy’s closest to you.

