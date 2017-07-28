Sous chef Juan Galdamez and staff serve tiramisu from Maggiano's Little Italy at Wine and All That Jazz, the signature event for the Boca Chamber Festival Days, last year. Photo provided by the Boca Chamber.

Our Favorite Foodie Events at Boca Chamber Festival Days 2017

August is a month of fun for Boca Raton, with the Boca Chamber Festival Days starting next week. There are plenty of events, and all are planned and run by nonprofits and supported by for-profit companies. The Chamber’s goal is to raise awareness about the nonprofits, and there’s no better way to do that than by eating and drinking your way to help a charity. Here are some highlights, from the Boca Chamber’s official calendar of events, to help you plan your month!

Find all the events and links to register here.

Aug. 3 – 6th Annual FondueRaiser

The Melting Pot Restaurant, 5455 N Federal Highway; 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dip in for fondue appetizers, dinner or drinks. You can try the Ribbon-tini, the Melting Pot’s signature drink, and support the Lynn Cancer Institute’s League of Ribbons. Partners: Boca Raton Regional Hospital League of Ribbons, Alliance Association Bank and Plastridge Insurance.

Aug. 10 – Summertime BBQ Bash

Twin Palms Center, 306 NW 35th St.; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Twin Palms and 5 Spice Asian Street Market will partner to bring you a hearty BBQ meal of pulled pork, brisket, chicken, baked beans and cole slaw. All proceeds benefit Twin Palms. Cost: $20 for adults and $10 for children in advance, or $25 at the door.

Aug. 19 – Brunch, Bubbles & Blooms

BRIO Tuscan Grille, 5050 Town Center Circle; noon to 2 p.m. 

For $29 you get a glass of bubbly, a brunch entrée and a complimentary bloom from the HabCenter. A portion of proceeds go directly to support the HabCenter. Partners: HabCenter Boca Raton and Boca Center.

Aug. 21 – Margarita Monday

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, 5250 Town Center Circle; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Happy hour includes two signature drinks plus a bunch of appetizers. Proceeds go toward the KidSafe Foundation, helping to prevent child sexual abuse, bullying and internet exploitation. Partners: KidSafe Foundation and Minuteman Press of Boca Raton. Cost: $25 in advance or $35 at the door.

Aug. 22 – Taco Tuesday

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe, 6897 SW 18th St.; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is Taco Tuesday with a charity twist. Enjoy appetizers and reduced-price drinks with the purchase of a ticket. All funds raised will benefit the foster children and youth who call Place of Hope home. Partners: Place of Hope and Blue Moon Mexican Café. Cost: $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Aug. 25 – Battle of the Bartenders

Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, 2000 NW 19th St.; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Watch local “celebrity” bartenders battle it out, with all tips and a portion of ticket sales benefitting Best Foot Forward. Partners: Best Foot Forward, FL-Accounting & Advisers, Allegiance Home Health, United Capital and Ben Zimmerman. Cost: $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Aug. 26 – Wine and All That Jazz

Boca Raton Resort & Club’s Mizner Center, 501 E. Camino Real; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

This is the signature event for Boca Chamber Festival Days. There will be more than 100 fine wines, food from Boca’s top restaurants, and dancing and live music all night long. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Golden Bell Education Foundation. Partners: The Boca Chamber and JM Lexus. Cost: $75 for general admission or $120 for VIP admission.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber

