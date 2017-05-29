summer specials

Food News: Summer Specials at Avocado Grill and Vic & Angelo’s

St. Tropez Beach party, summer specials at Avocado Grill

Avocado Grill chiquito guacamole

 

Who says we don’t party here during the summer? It is never too hot for a party, people, and Avocado Grill is getting in the swing with themed brunch parties. Coming up on June 4 is the St. Tropez Beach party, so pull on your bikinis and board shorts with shirts and sarongs, and head to brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where Taittinger Champagne is featured. Costumes are encouraged, of course.

After St. Tropez, mark your calendar for the July 16 Super Hero Party, and then Aug. 13’s End of Summer Hillbilly Party—all part of the themed brunch series.

If costumes aren’t your thing, try going Mondays with half-priced oysters all day long, or Tuesdays with all wine bottles half off (minus the Chef’s reserve list). From 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, try the $5 “Lite Bites” menu with the Chiquito guacamole (pictured), spiced lamb sliders, roasted mushroom empanadas and more.

125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822

Sunset menu debuts at Vic & Angelo’s

V&A Rigatoni Alla Bolognese_2_4C

Summer specials continue: The Palm Beach Gardens Vic & Angelo’s is offering a sunset menu for $25 per person that includes antipasto, entrée and housemade dessert.

Entrée choices include grilled salmon, scallop risotto, housemade rigatoni Bolognese (pictured) and more. Add a glass of house vino or a select martini for $5. Viva summer!

4520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/630-9899

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
