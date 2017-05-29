Food News: Summer Specials at Avocado Grill and Vic & Angelo’s

St. Tropez Beach party, summer specials at Avocado Grill

Who says we don’t party here during the summer? It is never too hot for a party, people, and Avocado Grill is getting in the swing with themed brunch parties. Coming up on June 4 is the St. Tropez Beach party, so pull on your bikinis and board shorts with shirts and sarongs, and head to brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where Taittinger Champagne is featured. Costumes are encouraged, of course.

After St. Tropez, mark your calendar for the July 16 Super Hero Party, and then Aug. 13’s End of Summer Hillbilly Party—all part of the themed brunch series.

If costumes aren’t your thing, try going Mondays with half-priced oysters all day long, or Tuesdays with all wine bottles half off (minus the Chef’s reserve list). From 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, try the $5 “Lite Bites” menu with the Chiquito guacamole (pictured), spiced lamb sliders, roasted mushroom empanadas and more.

125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822

Sunset menu debuts at Vic & Angelo’s

Summer specials continue: The Palm Beach Gardens Vic & Angelo’s is offering a sunset menu for $25 per person that includes antipasto, entrée and housemade dessert.

Entrée choices include grilled salmon, scallop risotto, housemade rigatoni Bolognese (pictured) and more. Add a glass of house vino or a select martini for $5. Viva summer!

4520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/630-9899

