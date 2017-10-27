Halloween Isn’t Just for Kids: Where to Find the Best Drinks, Parties and More

Sweet and spicy ‘rita kicks Halloween up at 50 Ocean

The mango chili margarita (pictured above) will be a spooky surprise at 50 Ocean for Halloween, with an interesting ingredient combination. General manager Mark DeAtley says, “The ancho chili liqueur and tequila deliver quite a kick, which is then soothed by the mango. The experience is topped off with the sweet, yet spicy surprise of the pepper garnish.” The colorful cocktail is made with Herradura Reposado tequila, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, Ripe margarita mix and Mango Real.

Prohibition-era drinks at Okeechobee Steakhouse

This Halloween, dress like it’s 1933 when the Prohibition amendment was repealed and toss back a couple of cocktails from that era, too. All will be on board from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct 31. at Okeechobee Steakhouse, including the Peach Bourbon (pictured), the bourbon-based Mint Julep, Bees Knees, the Fitzgerald, the Sidecar and the Old Fashioned.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

The Addison hosts “A Horror Story”

Step into a haunted walk-through and some themed rooms at the beautiful Addison in Boca Raton, and your Halloween will hit all the right notes. Included in the $125 ticket cost is a night filled with good food, good fun and good drinks. Starting at 7:30 p.m., go for the live music and spooky entertainment, with a food menu that includes bourbon maple chicken & waffle cones, slow-smoked turkey legs, gourmet mac & cheese bar, a doughnut and dessert bar and more. This will be a classy Halloween! Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-at-the-addison-a-horror-story-tickets-36496438831

2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561/372-0568

El Diablo cocktail honors Halloween at Cantina Laredo

From Oct. 28 through Nov. 2, the new El Diablo cocktail at Cantina Laredo in Hallandale is just $6 (that’s half price), and you don’t have to wear a costume to enjoy it. It’s made with Hornitos Reposado tequila, crème de cassis, agave nectar, mole and Angostura bitters, lime juice and Fever-Tree ginger beer.

Village of Gulfstream 501 Silks Run, Hallandale; 954/457-7662

TooJay’s Halloween treat is for the kids to enjoy

Between today and Oct. 31, kids can eat free at TooJay’s for breakfast, lunch and dinner with the purchase of one adult entrée. They have to order from the kids’ menu that includes French toast, half a Belgian waffle and bacon strips, or lunch that includes a hamburger, Jr. tuna melt, chicken salad Chop Chop and more. The deal is available at all locations. You do need a coupon, and you can find that here.

Learn to make a chocolate haunted house

On Oct. 28, at noon and 2 p.m., join Hoffman’s Chocolates in class and learn how to make your own chocolate haunted house. Kids are encouraged to attend, where they will assemble and design their own houses. Classes run two hours and include a guided window tour of the chocolate factory, a video presentation of The History of Chocolate, and a sampling of Hoffman’s gourmet ice cream. Cost is $24.95 per person. To register, call 561/967-2213.

You can’t put this in your trick or treat bucket

But you can put it in your mouth. On Halloween, BurgerFi will give a free small custard to anyone in costume.

Hilton hosts brunch and a ball for Halloween

Tonight at 8 p.m. the Hilton West Palm Beach is hosting Mask & Mayhem, a Phantom of the Opera-themed ball with hors devours, signature cocktails, music and dance. The special Poison Apple drink is Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau, sour apple, lemon, champagne, and for a little drama, some smoking dry ice.

On Saturday you might need some brunch to soak up all those Poison Apples, and at 11 a.m. the Hilton is having a poolside brunch with candy, costumes, drinks and food.

Call 561/231-6000 for more information.

