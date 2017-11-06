Heading South for Thanksgiving? Here are Options in Broward and Miami-Dade

Broward

III Forks

Belly up to the table for a four-course prix-fixe dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Choices include turkey, beef tenderloin, salmon and more. Dinner is $48 per person and $18 for children under 12. Their Thanksgiving setting is pictured above.

Village of Gulfstream Park, 501 Silks Run, Hallandale; 954-457-3920:

3030 Ocean

3030 Ocean is offering a three-course prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu for $60 per person. It includes soup or salad, a main course served family style with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sourdough stuffing, green beans, and then dessert.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach, 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3030

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Offering a three-course prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can order all three courses for $55 per person or enjoy each specialty dish a la carte. Includes soup, turkey meal and dessert.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, One Seminole Way, Hollywood; 800/937-0010

Sorrisi

A three-course, prix-fixe meal is offered from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $48 per person, with an optional wine flight for $25 per person. Menu options include butternut squash soup, turkey dinner, pumpkin cheesecake and more.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954/585-5370

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

This will be a Thanksgiving buffet-style feast from noon to 9 p.m. with several food stations. Cost is $105 per adult and $49 for children (ages 5 through 12), excluding tax and gratuity. Includes a breakfast station (available until 3 p.m.), salad station and Hammock Hallow Garden Bar or charcuterie display, raw bar, and sushi and dim sum station; and turkey or ham at the carving stations paired with butternut squash bisque from the soup bar, and a dessert station.

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/302-6460

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

Offering a Thanksgiving buffet-style feast as well as a special a la carte menu from noon to 9 p.m. For $69 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) and $34.50 for children (ages 12 and under), diners can choose from raw bar items, carving station, salad station and a hot entrees station. End on a sweet note with a dessert display.

620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/467-2555

A special deal for Broward County veterans

The United Way of Broward County’s Mission United will distribute 500 Thanksgiving dinner baskets to Broward County military veterans and active service members on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at its offices. This offer is open to all veterans, active duty military, National Guard and Reserve members, and they do not have to be a current or past Mission United client. They do have to register online and present the online registration ticket to pick up the dinner baskets that serve four to five people. More information here.

Miami-Dade County

Lightkeepers

This is a Thanksgiving Day Feast, including bottomless Prosecco, Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and Brunch Punch from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It costs $145 per adult and $49 per child (ages 5 through 12) excluding tax and gratuity. Food stations include breakfast specialties; pancakes or waffles, salads; seafood and raw bar and ceviche; soup; braised short rib or smoked squab; roasted turkey and more.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Drive, Miami; 305/365-4156

Lure Fishbar

Offering a three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu; cost is $68 per person; dinner seating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Diners may also choose limited selections from their a la carte menu. Look for Hokkaido scallops with truffle burrata; Gewurtzraminer poached pears with 5-spice butternut squash, and roasted pumpkin prepared with hearts of palm, smoked corn, pomegranate seeds and yuzu; a roasted organic turkey and more.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/695-4550

Meat Market Miami Beach

The bar opens at 4 p.m., and dinner begins 5 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving Day. Meat Market is offering a la carte Thanksgiving specials in addition to the regular dinner menu that includes Bell and Evans fresh turkey leg roulade stuffed with sour dough, quinoa, Spanish chorizo, roasted corn, cranberry and ginger chutney, sweet corn hush puppies and collard greens. Plus much more.

915 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305/532-0088

Rusty Pelican

There will be a brunch buffet and a prix-fixe dinner meal on Thanksgiving Day. Brunch is $85 per adult, $35 per child (excluding tax and gratuity), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes eggs Benedict and omelets, sushi, raw bar, ceviche and lobster clambake. Also rosemary crusted leg of lamb, garlic crusted prime rib and coconut crusted mahi-mahi, whole roasted turkey and whole roasted chipotle honey ham. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and a la carte options are available, or the prix-fixe meal is $70 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). It includes appetizers, a choice of entrées such as classic maple roast turkey with cornbread and apple sausage stuffing, cranberry jelly, grilled baby carrots with chipotle sweet potato and toasted pistachios, dessert, and more.

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; 305/361-3818

The Dutch

Offering a prix fixe menu on Thanksgving Day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with cider-brined turkey, traditional turkey leg stuffing, and cranberry sauce with gravy, plus dessert. The regular a la carte menu will also be available.

W South Beach Hotel, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/938-3112

