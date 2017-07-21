The Cooper Sundae. Photo by LibbyVision.com

Honor an Author at 50 Ocean Tonight; Slurp Down a Sundae Next Week

/0 Comments/in /by

50 Ocean: Papa Hemingway’s 118th birthday and a special drink

50 Ocean lounge

If Ernest Hemingway had lived to 118 (his age on his birthday today), he would have still been a bit grumpy, still a brilliant writer and still a regular at a bar—and the Hemingway Lounge at 50 Ocean (pictured) would have pleased him. So would the libation creation of bar manager Nicole Lajoie, the Papa Doble. It’s a rich blend of Bacardi Carta light rum, with freshly squeezed pink grapefruit and lime juices, maraschino cherry juice and a bit of simple syrup. Papa would have approved of the price, too—$5 all day today only. And he would have really approved if someone else picked up the tab.

50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364

The Cooper: National Hot Fudge Sundae Day oozes your way

The Cooper Sundae. Photo by LibbyVision.com

The Cooper Sundae. Photo by LibbyVision.com

As if you needed an excuse to eat a sundae. Well, some of us do, and we’re here to remedy that. It’s National Hot Fudge Sundae Day on July 25. That means you need to dig out your one-size-larger pants and head over to The Cooper for this sundae that includes vanilla ice cream, bruleed bananas, salted caramel, spiced pecans, whipped cream and amarena cherries, covered with hot chocolate fudge. Wipe your mouth off, please. We understand and frankly, put salted caramel on kale and I’d eat it, and I hate kale. But this is a kale-free sundae!

PGA Commons, 4610 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/622-0032

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond. 

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
poster_show80.jpg The Week Ahead: June 29 to July 4
weezer.jpg The Week Ahead: June 14 to 20
06_cornellartmuseum_lit_sam-tufnell_gnomes.jpg Cornell's Light-Up Exhibition a Must-See
randirhodes.jpg Mini Q&A: Randi Rhodes
bastilleday.jpg The Week Ahead: July 12 to 18
tumblr_inline_o7fox5yzl71rltsjp_500.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 2 to 8
royale-magestique_web.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 17 to 22
paintings-by-carol-prusa.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 23 to 29