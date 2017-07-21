Honor an Author at 50 Ocean Tonight; Slurp Down a Sundae Next Week

50 Ocean: Papa Hemingway’s 118th birthday and a special drink

If Ernest Hemingway had lived to 118 (his age on his birthday today), he would have still been a bit grumpy, still a brilliant writer and still a regular at a bar—and the Hemingway Lounge at 50 Ocean (pictured) would have pleased him. So would the libation creation of bar manager Nicole Lajoie, the Papa Doble. It’s a rich blend of Bacardi Carta light rum, with freshly squeezed pink grapefruit and lime juices, maraschino cherry juice and a bit of simple syrup. Papa would have approved of the price, too—$5 all day today only. And he would have really approved if someone else picked up the tab.

50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364

The Cooper: National Hot Fudge Sundae Day oozes your way

As if you needed an excuse to eat a sundae. Well, some of us do, and we’re here to remedy that. It’s National Hot Fudge Sundae Day on July 25. That means you need to dig out your one-size-larger pants and head over to The Cooper for this sundae that includes vanilla ice cream, bruleed bananas, salted caramel, spiced pecans, whipped cream and amarena cherries, covered with hot chocolate fudge. Wipe your mouth off, please. We understand and frankly, put salted caramel on kale and I’d eat it, and I hate kale. But this is a kale-free sundae!

PGA Commons, 4610 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/622-0032

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.