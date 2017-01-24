Hot Restaurant Openings in Miami-Dade County

If you think the restaurant business is moving quickly in Palm Beach County – and it is! – here is a list of new restaurants in Miami-Dade county. You could eat at a brand-new restaurant every night for a week!

The Halal Guys

2268 S. University Drive, Davie

If you’ve walked even just a block in Manhattan, you’ve seen The Halal Guys’ gyro and chicken street trucks, known for a quality nosh as you head to Central Park. Now The Halal Guys have opened its first South Florida restaurant (yes, with walls, not wheels!). The first meals with its famous White Sauce were served Jan. 21, and the falafel, hummus, baba ghanouj, fries and baklava are on the menu, too. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (954/947-1817)

Pincho Factory Brickell

1250 S. Miami Avenue, Miami

Another fast-casual restaurant expanded and opened on January 19. Part of a five-store expansion planned with new business partner, NFL veteran Jonathan Vilma, this make-your-own venue has wraps, rice bowls or salads, then you top those with chicken, steak or shrimp and pick a topping style (tropical, Latin, etc.).

Mignonette Uptown

13951 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

This is the second venue for the oyster restaurant Mignonette, from Chef Daniel Serfer and partner Ryan Roman. It opened January 6 and mixes some dishes from its popular Edgewater location along with new concoctions. Look for the former 1980s aluminum-sided diner in North Miami Beach. Serving lunch and dinner.

American Harvest

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami (Brickell City Centre)

More from the fast-casual concept, look for this “modern farmhouse-feel space” that features burgers, tacos, spicy Thai salad, rotisserie chicken skillet and curry roasted vegetable bowls on the menu, plus more. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill by Ernie Els

701 S. Miami Avenue (also the Brickell City Centre)

This is a South African cuisine restaurant, with the golf icon/winemaker Erne Els as a partner in the project. Lunch is served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner is Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. (786/814-5955)

Artisan Beach House

10295 Collins Ave., Miami (in the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour)

Chef Paula DaSilva is back in SoFla collaborating with hospitality guy Seth Greenberg (they built 1500 Degrees together at the Eden Roc). This beachside restaurant has a great setting, and dishes will be “bold, soulful dishes.” Sounds like a perfect Miami night. (305/455-5400)

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

161 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach (in the Marriott Stanton South Beach hotel)

Named after chef/partner Richard Ampudia’s grandmother, this is a Mexican cuisine, Baja California-styled restaurant. Open daily for dinner. (305/735-6973)

PokeBao

153 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

Yet another fast-casual venue, with chef/owner Daniel Bouza. His background with Hawaiian and Asian cuisines will deliver a new twist on the Hawaiian-style poke and bao buns. Lunch is daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

