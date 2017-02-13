Get Ready for Italian Fest and Boca Bacchanal!

It must be Festival Season in Boca!

2nd Annual Italian Fest coming to Boca

When you say “Italian,” and you mean music, food and wine, you have to head to the 2nd Annual Italian Fest in downtown Boca Raton on Feb. 25. Head for the many food booths, and stick around for the entertainment: Aaron Caruso, Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms, Tre Bella and Frank Sinatra tribute singer Frank Todaro. Of course, there’s beer and cocktails, too. Mangia!

The free festival takes place at Sanborn Square Park, 72 N. Federal Highway, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is available at City Hall, the downtown library and Building Administration lots.

Buy tickets for Boca Bacchanal Wine & Food Festival

Wine and food from more than 30 local restaurants will be highlights—along with vintners showing their wineries’ vinos—on March 24-25, at the 2017 Boca Bacchanal Wine & Food Festival. This is the wine fest for those who love great wineries.

The popular Vintner Dinners take place on March 24 at various private residences, the Boca Raton Resort & Club and at The Addison. Tickets are $325 per person. Then, on March 25, the food and wine will flow at Mizner Park Amphitheater from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and tickets are $125 per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

There’s a planned high-tech auction and entertainment, too.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, then subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious food coverage of Boca and beyond.