Get Ready for Italian Fest and Boca Bacchanal!

It must be Festival Season in Boca!

2nd Annual Italian Fest coming to Boca

Italian Fest food

When you say “Italian,” and you mean music, food and wine, you have to head to the 2nd Annual Italian Fest in downtown Boca Raton on Feb. 25. Head for the many food booths, and stick around for the entertainment: Aaron Caruso, Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms, Tre Bella and Frank Sinatra tribute singer Frank Todaro. Of course, there’s beer and cocktails, too. Mangia!

The free festival takes place at Sanborn Square Park, 72 N. Federal Highway, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is available at City Hall, the downtown library and Building Administration lots.

Buy tickets for Boca Bacchanal Wine & Food Festival

Wine and food from more than 30 local restaurants will be highlights—along with vintners showing their wineries’ vinos—on March 24-25, at the 2017 Boca Bacchanal Wine & Food Festival. This is the wine fest for those who love great wineries.

The popular Vintner Dinners take place on March 24 at various private residences, the Boca Raton Resort & Club and at The Addison. Tickets are $325 per person. Then, on March 25, the food and wine will flow at Mizner Park Amphitheater from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and tickets are $125 per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

There’s a planned high-tech auction and entertainment, too.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
