Little Chalet Closes, Holiday Leftovers Class with Chef Clay Carnes, Garbanzo and Beer Pairing

Boca’s Little Chalet closes

The Little Chalet, at 485 S. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, closed recently and left a website with a “something new” sign on it. The site promises it’s coming soon, but when a restaurant closes at the beginning of the season, it’s never a good thing. The Little Chalet was known for having a gorgeous atmosphere and expensive fondue and European dishes. It was opened in 2015 by the Marcellini family, which has a multitude of Brazilian restaurants. Little Chalet owner Ricky Marcellini opened this company’s first U.S. restaurant.

Pictured above, photo by Aaron Bristol.

Take a holiday class with Chef Clay Carnes

Frankly, any cooking tips I get around the holidays are good cooking tips. We are all crazy with things to do, and figuring out menus for two or 20 isn’t easy when you’re stepping over guests and gifts.

Here’s one of those times to take a breather, have fun and learn something, too. I’ve taken classes with West Palm Beach Cholo Soy Cocina’s owner/chef, Clay Carnes, and he’s a great instructor. But the classes are few and far between, since he’s a busy guy. On Nov. 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. his “Transform Your Holiday Leftovers” class will teach you how to be creative and make something special after the big meals. The class is $45, and space is limited (classes are taught at the delightful Shoppe 561 in West Palm Beach, right next to Grato restaurant at 1905 S. Dixie Highway), so you need to reserve now, right here.

And then have fun!

Also check Shoppe 561’s calendar for other cooking classes. I just attended a class with Buccan/Grato/Imoto owner/chef Clay Conley, who also is a regular instructor there.

Estrella Damm Chef’s Choice pairs creativity with quality

This month, 50 top Miami chefs and restaurants are participating in the Estrella Damm Chef’s Choice series, where the Spanish beer brewed in Barcelona is part of exclusive three-course meals. This year’s signature ingredient is garbanzos (chickpeas), and the chefs are required to include an appetizer, an entrée featuring garbanzos and a dessert, paired with an Estrella Damm beer. Cost for the meals ranges between $30 to $70 and the restaurants run the gamut with sushi, paella, risotto, ramen and more. The restaurant list and more details are here.

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

