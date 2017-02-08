Love Yourself This Valentine’s Day With a Chocolate Hazelnut Pizza

Valentine’s Day is next week and stores and restaurants everywhere are reminding us to celebrate the holiday with that special someone. In the past years I have blogged about healthy menu options to choose at restaurants and delicious desserts to make for your loved one. Unfortunately I negligently I forgot to talk to those who may be alone.

If you find yourself without a partner, don’t be sad.

You are never alone, you are always with yourself. This Valentine’s day, I invite you to do something special for you!

Here are a few suggestions on things you can do that can make you feel loved:

  • Indulge in foods that love you back (I will give examples and a recipe below)
  • Take yourself for a walk on the beach
  • Indulge in a bubble bath
  • Light up candles
  • Watch your favorite movie or sports team
  • Use beautiful china and glassware, even if you are eating something simple and drink sparkling water
  • Buy yourself a beautiful journal and write a list of things you can do every day that make you feel loved. Then, make a commitment to yourself to do them, so you can feel loved all year round, not just on Valentine’s day.

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT PIZZA

chocolate hazelnut pizza

Ingredients

Sammy’s Plain Flax and Millet Lavash

This lavash loves you back because it is rich in fiber, which will fill you up without weighing you down.

Nutiva Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids and low in sugar, this spread will help you reduce inflammation in the body and boost your brain power. It is also an eco-friendly choice, so by using this spread, you are loving up the whole world!

Strawberries or raspberries

High in antioxidants and low in sugar, berries love you by helping boost your immune system

Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps reduce blood pressure and bloating

Directions:

Toast lavash if desired and spread Nutiva chocolate hazelnut butter over it. Decorate with berries and bananas. Enjoy!

Alina Z.
Alina Z., aka “The Green Goddess,” is a certified holistic health coach, detox specialist and raw-food chef (she conducts occasional classes at Whole Foods in Boca). Prior to moving to Florida, Alina hosted her own TV show in Maryland—“Entertaining A to Z”—for people who didn’t have time to cook but wanted to eat healthy. Catch one of her web episodes at eHow.com, visit Alina’s website at alinaz.com, or follow her on Facebook and Twitter. The Green Goddess blog runs every other Wednesday at bocamag.com.