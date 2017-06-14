Skip The Meat: Try These Satisfying Vegetarian Foods for Grilling Season

One of my favorite pastimes during the summer is outdoor parties and grilling. While I love raw food, let’s be realistic—not everyone can or should stick to one dietary theory 100 percent, and sometimes you just want to fire up that grill! If you are like me and want to indulge guilt-free and vegetarian, without harming your body with heavily processed animal proteins, then check out my top recommendations for the best plant-based hot dogs, veggie burgers and potato chips. All of these items are available at Whole Foods Market on Glades Road.

Smart Dogs

If you are what you eat, why not eat smart foods? Or Smart Dogs, in this case? These are great, non-GMO hot dogs by Lightlife that are bursting with flavor. Because they are plant-based and have zero cholesterol, you can rest assured that you won’t be compromising your heart health. However, your taste buds will thank you for the delicious treat.

The Beyond Burger

For those who want to avoid gluten, dairy and soy, I recommend The Beyond Burger by Beyond Meat. It is the latest veggie burger on the market and it is incredible! It is rich, sizzles on the grill and is delicious. Accessorize it with pickles, ketchup, mayo, mustard and any other fixings and you will be completely satisfied.

Follow Your Heart American Cheese Slices

This cheese is my new favorite alternative to dairy cheese. If you haven’t tried this dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free cheese, then you are missing out. This cheese is actually made from coconut oil, which is known to help boost metabolism. How about cheese that can help you lose weight? Yes, please.

Green Lite Burger Buns

If you are looking to avoid gluten but are tired of eating bread that tastes like cardboard, then check out Green Lite brand. They have delicious rolls, white bread and burger buns, just to name a few. The reason why I try to avoid gluten is because it can be irritating to the body and cause inflammation. While some people are gluten-intolerant, I find many people are gluten-sensitive without even knowing it. To find out how gluten affects you, try avoiding it for two weeks and see how you feel.

Sweet Potato Chips

When it comes to potato chips, I like to have Terra Sweet Potato Chips. They come in 6 different varieties and bring you that crispy crunch that only a potato chip can provide. However, unlike white potato chips, you are getting extra minerals and fiber. Just don’t tell the kids they are good for them until they try these chips for themselves!