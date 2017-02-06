Week Ahead in A&E: Meet a Mummy, Stroll Stinkiest Festival Ever

Here’s your week ahead for February 7-12

Tuesday

Meet Annie, a 2,300- year-old mummy at the recently-opened exhibit “Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science” at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Enter a lost world of 200 B.C. as you’re transported first to a modern Egyptian street scene, through a field site exploring tools and technologies used at the Lost City of the Pyramid Builders on the Giza Plateau and, finally, plunge into ancient Egyptian culture with a mummy, funerary artifacts, art and culture of ancient Egypt. The laboratory X-rays animal mummies and does CT scans of human mummies.

Where: Lost Egypt, 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale

When: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: $16 adults, $15 seniors 65-plus, $13 military and children age 2 to 12.

Contact: 954/467-6637 or www.mods.org

Wednesday

Craving a little cabaret to soothe the soul? Maybe a crooner is just what you need. Two-time Tony nominee Vivian Reed, known for her work in “Bubbling Brown Sugar” and “High Rollers,” presents a cabaret set of “Standards and More,” focusing on the classics but with a smattering of less-familiar surprises at Lynn University.

Where: Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $50

Contact: 561/237-9000, lynn.edu

Thursday

Fan of the sharp-tongued savant of the zinger? Catch the caustic Anthony Jeselnik (the former Mr. Amy Schumer, whose voice is sharper than his no-holds-barred ex-girlfriend), specializing in darkly comic standup that explores amoral, politically incorrect topics through deviant left-turns and hilarious non-sequiturs.

Where: Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 250, West Palm Beach

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Contact: 561/833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com

Friday

Head out to the stinkiest street festival ever, the Delray Beach Garlic Festival — in Lake Worth of course. The longtime Delray Beach festival celebrates its first year in this 726-acre park in Lake Worth. Catch headlining acts Michael Franti & Spearhead, the Kongos, and Andy Childs. Savor the food court with more than 80 garlic-tinged items, a children’s amusement area and more than 180 craft and artist vendors. Shuttle service free from Palm Beach State College and Tri-Rail.

Where: John Prince Park, 2700 Sixth Ave. S., Lake Worth

When: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, all day Saturday and Sunday

Cost: $10-20 for headliners; children under 12 free.

Contact: 561/279-0907, dbgarlicfest.com.

Saturday

Ever had a dinner party just die on you? Well, if you think you’ve thrown some bad ones, check out the political, personal and religious tensions colliding in “Disgraced.” A gathering heads South in an epically disastrous multicultural dinner party in this award-winning, button-pushing drama by Ayad Akhtar, which exposes prejudice, injustice and tribalism in equal measure.

Where: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter

When: 8 p.m. curtain

Cost: $70 to 91

Contact: 561/575-2223, jupitertheatre.org.

Sunday

Artist Willie Cole will discuss his work during a public presentation at the Norton Museum of Art in conjunction with the Norton Museum of Art’s Black History Month exhibition Spotlight: Recent Acquisitions.

Where: 1451 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach

When: 3 p.m.

Cost: Museum admission and Cole’s presentation are free.

Contact: 561/832-5196, Norton.org

